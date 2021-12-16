The Tennessee Department of Transportation has announced a variety of road construction projects through Dec. 22 across Williamson County and Middle Tennessee:
The repair of the bridges on I-840 over South Garrison Branch (MM 15 – 17) will continue 24/7 with a permanent lane closure of the left lanes on I-840 east and westbound.
This closure is necessary to construct the median crossovers inside the project limits and repair the east and westbound bridges at LM 10.33.
- I-840 will also see daily lane closures at MM 40 from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. for extruded panel sign installation in the eastbound lanes.
- Grading, drainage and paving work on State Route 6 (Franklin Road) from south of Moore's Lane (LM 15.93) to Concord Road (18.53) – (mm 15.93 – 18.53) will take place daily from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
We anticipate needing intermittent stoppages of traffic and/or temporary lane closures (one direction at a time) for various construction activities and utility work throughout the project.
There will be extended delays and possible lane closures for utility operations for the following side roads: Ashby, Drive, Holly Tree Gap Road, Long Street, West Concord, Wikle Road and Mt. View Road. There will be intermittent stoppages of traffic, one direction at a time, for flagging, milling, and paving operations.
Traffic will remain in one lane for both directions for the entirety of the project.
Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and signals on State Route 96 from east of Arno Road (LM 14.72) to State Route 252 (Wilson Pike) (LM 20.62) will take place daily from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
There will be lane closures and brief stoppages of traffic for utility relocations and grading work.
The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on State Route 397 (Mack Hatcher Parkway) from south of State Route 96 to east of US Highway 431 (State Route 106) will take place daily from 9 a.m.–3 p.m.
There will be temporary lane closures in both directions on Mack Hatcher at Hillsboro Road for widening work and also on Hillsboro Road northbound to perform surface asphalt installation, miscellaneous grading and temporary striping.
There will be lane closures in both directions on Highway 96 west between Front Street and Boyd Mill Avenue daily from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. for signage installation, multi-use path rail installation, miscellaneous grading and striping. Flaggers will be utilized.
TDOT wll suspend all lane closure activity on interstates and state highways for the Christmas/New Year holiday travel period beginning at midnight on Thursday, Dec. 23, through midnight on Sunday, Jan. 2.
A full list of road closures throughout Middle Tennessee can be found here.
