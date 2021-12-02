The Tennessee Department of Transportation has announced a variety of road construction projects through Nov. 24 across Williamson County and Middle Tennessee:
- The repair of the bridges on I-840 over South Garrison Branch (MM 15-17) will take place 24/7 with a permanent lane closure of the left lanes on I-840 eastbound and westbound.
This closure is necessary to construct the median crossovers inside the project limits and repair the eastbound and westbound bridges at LM 10.33.
Traffic will remain in one lane for both directions for the entirety of the project.
- Resurfacing from Leipers Creek Road (LM 12.48) to Thompson Station Road (LM 18.20) in Williamson Co with unty bridge deck and expansion joint repair will take place daily from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. with alternating eastbound and westbound lane closures to perform milling and paving operations. One lane will be remain open at all times.
- Grading, drainage and paving work on State Route 6 (Franklin Road) from south of Moore's Lane (LM 15.93) to Concord Road (18.53) – (mm 15.93 – 18.53) will take place daily from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
We anticipate needing intermittent stoppages of traffic and/or temporary lane closures (one direction at a time) for various construction activities and utility work throughout the project.
There will be extended delays and possible lane closures for utility operations for the following side roads: Ashby Drive, Holly Tree Gap Road, Long Street, West Concord, Wikle Road and Mt. View Road. There will be intermittent stoppages of traffic, one direction at a time, for flagging, milling, and paving operations.
- Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and signals on State Route 96 from east of Arno Road (LM 14.72) to State Route 252 (Wilson Pike) (LM 20.62) will take place daily from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. There will be lane closures and brief stoppages of traffic for utility relocations and grading work.
- Resurfacing from Borgata Drive (L.M. 11.4) to Church Street (L.M. 13.0) will take place from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. from Dec. 6-Dec. 10 with alternating northbound and southbound lane closure to perform milling and paving operations. One lane will remain open at all times.
- The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on State Route 397 (Mack Hatcher Parkway) from south of Sate Route 96 to east of U.S. Highway 431 (State Route 106) will take place daily from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
- There will be temporary lane closures in both directions on Mack Hatcher at Hillsboro Road for widening work and also on Hillsboro Road northbound to perform surface asphalt installation, miscellaneous grading and temporary striping.
- There will be lane closures in both directions on Highway 96 West between Front Street and Boyd Mill Avenue for signage installation, multi-use path rail installation, miscellaneous grading and striping daily from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Flaggers will be utilized.
- Old Charlotte Pike is closed for the duration of the project for the alignment of the new Mack Hatcher Parkway.
- I-840 in Williamson County will see a single westbound right lane and shoulder closure from MM 20.8 to MM 21 for remediation daily from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
A full list of road closures throughout Middle Tennessee can be found here.
