The Tennessee Department of Transportation has announced a variety of road construction projects through July 14 across Williamson County and Middle Tennessee:
From July 8-July 14, there will be moving lane closures on I-40 in both directions for restripe operations between 8 p.m.-6 a.m.
From July 8-July 14, there will be around-the-clock shoulder closures on the State Route 247 bridge over I-65 in both directions to perform bridge repair work.
Resurfacing of I-840 from the bridge over the Harpeth River to the Rutherford County line will see lane closures from 8 p.m.-5 a.m. from July 8-July 14.
From July 8-July 14, there will be moving lane closures on I-840 in both directions from 8 p.m-6 a.m. for restriping operations.
Lane closures will occur in all directions on I-840 at multiple bridge locations around-the-clock from July 8-July 14.
Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls and paving on State Route 397 (Mack Hatcher Parkway) from south of State Route 96 to east of US Highway 431 (State Route 106) will continue to impact travel until the construction project is complete.
Drivers will see lane closures in both directions daily from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., from July 8-July 14, on Mack Hatcher Parkway at Hillsboro Road for widening work and also on Hillsboro Road northbound for widening work.
There will also be a lane closure of the northbound lane of Highway 96 West between Front Street and Boyd Mill Avenue for road widening activities.
Old Charlotte Pike is closed for the duration of the project for the alignment of the new Mack Hatcher Parkway.
Grading, Drainage, and Paving Work on State Route 6 (Franklin Road) from south of Moore's Lane to Concord Road from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and from 6 p.m.-6 a.m., from July 8-July 14.
Drivers should anticipate intermittent stoppages of traffic and/or temporary lane closures (one direction at a time) for various construction activities and utility work throughout the project.
There will be extended delays and possible lane closures for utility operations for the following roads: Ashby Drive, Holly Tree Gap Road, Long Street, West Concord, Wikle Road and Mt. View Rd. There will be intermittent stoppages of traffic, one direction at a time, for flagging, milling and paving operations.
Grading, drainage, and construction of bridges and signals on State Route 96 from east of Arno Road to State Route 252 (Wilson Pike) from July 8-July 14.
On Sunday, July 18, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and from 6 a.m.-8 a.m., there will be lane closures and brief stoppages of traffic for utility relocations and grading work. There will be two to four intermittent 15-minute closures of State Route 96 from Lampkins Bridge Road to east of Maple Lane as Comcast crews transfer their overhead utility lines.
A full list of road closures throughout Middle Tennessee can be found here.
