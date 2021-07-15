The Tennessee Department of Transportation has announced a variety of road construction projects through July 21 across Williamson County and Middle Tennessee.
- From July 19-July 21, there will be moving lane closures on I-840 in both directions from 8 p.m-6 a.m. for restriping operations.
- Resurfacing of I-840 from the bridge over the Harpeth River to the Rutherford County line will see lane closures from 8 p.m.-5 a.m. from July 15-July 21.
- From July 18-July 21, there will be moving lane closures on I-40 in both directions for restripe operations throughout Middle Tennessee.
- Lane closures will occur in all directions on I-840 at multiple bridge locations around-the-clock from July 15-July 21, with work occurring at all hours.
- Resurfacing of I-840 will see daytime lane closures from July 19-21 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls and paving on State Route 397 (Mack Hatcher Parkway) from south of State Route 96 to east of US Highway 431 (State Route 106) will continue to impact travel until the construction project is complete.
- Drivers will see lane closures in both directions daily from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., from July 15-July 21, on Mack Hatcher Parkway at Hillsboro Road for widening work and also on Hillsboro Road northbound for widening work.
- There will also be a lane closure of the northbound lane of Highway 96 West between Front Street and Boyd Mill Avenue for road widening activities. These will take place from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. from July 15-July 21.
- Grading, drainage, and construction of bridges and signals on State Route 96 from east of Arno Road to State Route 252 (Wilson Pike) from July 15-July 21.
- Grading, Drainage, and Paving Work on State Route 6 (Franklin Road) from south of Moore's Lane to Concord Road from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and from 6 p.m.-6 a.m., from July 15-July 21.
A full list of road closures throughout Middle Tennessee can be found here.
