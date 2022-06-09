The Tennessee Department of Transportation has announced a variety of road construction projects through June 15 across Williamson County and Middle Tennessee.
Interstate 840
The resurfacing on Interstate 840 from near MM 8 to east of Leipers Creek Rd overpass, including removal of pavement at bridge ends and expansion joint repair. MM 18.6 – 29; daily, 6 a.m. – 6 p.m.
There will be temporary lane closures on I-840 in both directions for milling and paving operations. One lane will remain open in each direction.
State Route 6
Grading, drainage and paving work on SR 6 (Franklin Road) from south of Moore's Lane (LM 15.93) to Concord Road (18.53) – (mm 15.93 – 18.53); daily 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., (excluding weekends).
TDOT anticipates needing intermittent stoppages of traffic, and/or temporary lane closures (one direction at a time) between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday thru Friday, and possibly on Saturday (although not currently scheduled) for various construction activity including paving and utility work throughout the project.
We are planning on having extended delays and possible lane closures for construction activities for the following side roads: Ashby Dr. Holly Tree Gap Rd, Long St., West Concord, Wikle Rd. and Mt. View Rd.
State Route 96
Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and signals on SR 96 from east of Arno Rd (LM 14.72) to SR 252 (Wilson Pk) (LM 20.62); daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
There will be lane closures and brief stoppages of traffic for utility relocations and grading work.
State Route 106
The replacement of a 60" corrugated metal pipe on US 431 (SR 106) at MM 13.65; 24/7, continuous.
Full Road closure on SR 106 (Lewisburg Pk) between Carnton Ln and Eastern Flank Cir until June 30th for culvert replacement. Traffic will be detoured via SR 6 (Columbia Ave) and SR 397 (Mack Hatcher Pkwy). Detour signs will be in place.
State Route 397
The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on SR 397 (Mack Hatcher Pkwy.) from south of SR 96 to east of US 431 (SR 106); Fri., 6/10 – Sat. 6/11, 8 p.m. – 12 p.m., continuously.
Mack Hatcher WB will be shut down from Spencer Creek Road to Hillsboro Road and Mack Hatcher EB will be closed from SR 96 to Hillsboro Road for milling, paving and striping. There will also be alternating lane closures on Hillsboro Road in both directions at Mack Hatcher for milling, paving and striping. Detours will be in place.
A full list of road closures throughout Middle Tennessee can be found here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.