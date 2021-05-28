The Tennessee Department of Transportation has announced a variety of road construction projects through June 2 across Williamson County and Middle Tennessee.
Those projects impact the following areas, but TDOT has suspended all road work through Monday, May 31, which is Memorial Day.
Beginning Sunday, May 23, and continuing nightly from 6 p.m.-6 a.m., intermittent lane closures will take place on Franklin Road (State Route 6) from Concord Road to Moore's Lane.
Nightly from 8 p.m.-5 a.m., there will be a lane closure for the final pavement marking, mill and inlay, and cleanup at the intersection of State Route 106 and Murray Lane.
Resurfacing will close at least one lane on US 31 (State Route 6) from Hillview Lane to Country Road daily from 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. and nightly from 8 p.m.-5 a.m.
Construction of the Mack Hatcher NW Quadrant daily from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., which will see at least one lane closure on State Route 96 between Front Street and Boyd Mill Avenue for road widening.
Widening of State Route 96 between Arno Road and State Route 252 (Wilson Pike) daily from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., with at least one lane closure on SR 96 for clearing and construction activities.
Resurfacing of Interstate 840 from the bridge over the Harpeth River to the Rutherford Co line will close at least one lane nightly from 8 p.m.-5 a.m. for milling operations between mile marker 38-45.
A full list of road closures throughout Middle Tennessee can be found here.
