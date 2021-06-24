The Tennessee Department of Transportation has announced a variety of road construction projects through June 30 across Williamson County and Middle Tennessee:
- Retracing of pavement markings on Interstate 40 will take place nightly from 8 p.m.-6 a.m. Drivers will see moving lane closures on I-40 in both directions, between mile markers 181 and 184, for restripe operations.
- Bridge repair on State Route 247 over Interstate 65 will take place through June 16. There will be shoulder closures on I-65 in both directions, between mile markers 53 and 54, to perform bridge repair work on SR 247.
- Resurfacing of Interstate 840 from Harpeth River Bridge to Rutherford County line will take place nightly from 8 p.m.-5 a.m. There will be a lane closure on I-840 in both directions, between mile markers 38 and 45, for milling and paving operations.
- Bridge repair on Interstate 840 will take place through June 16. There will be lane closures on I-840 in both directions, between mile markers 17 and 25, for bridge repair work.
- Retracing of pavement markings on Interstate 840 will take place nightly from 8 p.m.-6 a.m. There will be moving lane closures on I-840 in both directions, between mile markers 14 and 19 and between mile markers 24 and 33, for restriping operations.
- Construction of State Route 397 (Mack Hatcher Parkway) Northwest Quadrant will take place daily from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. through November 2021. There will be temporary lane closures on Mack Hatcher Parkway in both directions and Hillsboro Road northbound for widening activities. Old Charlotte Pike will be closed for the duration of the project.
- There will be a lane closure of State Route 96, between Front Street and Boyd Mill Avenue, daily from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. for road widening activities. Flaggers will be utilized.
- Resurfacing on U.S. Highway 31 (State Route 6) from Hillview Lane to Country Road daily from 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. and nightly from 8 p.m.-5 a.m. There will be a lane closure on U.S. 31 in both directions for cleanup activities.
- Widening of Franklin Road (State Route 6) from Moore's Lane to Concord Road daily from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. There will be intermittent stoppages of traffic and/or temporary lane closures (one direction at a time) on Franklin Road for various construction activities and utility work. Extended delays and lane closures are possible for Holly Tree Gap Road, Ashby Drive, Wikle Road, Longstreet Drive, West Concord and Mountview Place traffic.
- There will be nightly intermittent stoppages of traffic (one direction at a time) on Franklin Road for flagging, milling and paving operations from 6 p.m.-6 a.m.
- Widening of State Route 96 from Arno Road to State Route 252 (Wilson Pike) daily 9 a.m.-3 p.m. There will be lane closures and brief stoppages of traffic on SR 96 in both directions for utility relocations and grading work.
A full list of road closures throughout Middle Tennessee can be found here.
