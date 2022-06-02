The Tennessee Department of Transportation has announced a variety of road construction projects through June 8 across Williamson County and Middle Tennessee.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY State Route 6
Grading, drainage and paving work on SR 6 (Franklin Road) from south of Moore's Lane (LM 15.93) to Concord Road (18.53) – (mm 15.93 – 18.53), daily 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (excluding weekends)
"We anticipate needing intermittent stoppages of traffic, and/or temporary lane closures (one direction at a time) between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday thru Friday, and possibly on Saturday (although not currently scheduled) for various construction activity including paving and utility work throughout the project," the release reads.
"We are planning on having extended delays and possible lane closures for construction activities for the following side roads: Ashby Dr. Holly Tree Gap Rd, Long St., West Concord, Wikle Rd. and Mt. View Rd."
WILLIAMSON COUNTY State Route 96
Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and signals on SR 96 from east of Arno Rd (LM 14.72) to SR 252 (Wilson Pk) (LM 20.62), daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
There will be lane closures and brief stoppages of traffic for utility relocations and grading work.
WILLIAMSON State Route 106
The replacement of a 60" corrugated metal pipe on US 431 (SR 106) at MM 13.65, 24/7, Continuous
Full Road closure on SR 106 (Lewisburg Pk) between Carnton Ln and Eastern Flank Cir until June 30th for culvert replacement. Traffic will be detoured via SR 6 (Columbia Ave) and SR 397 (Mack Hatcher Pkwy). Detour signs will be in place.
A full list of road closures throughout Middle Tennessee can be found here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.