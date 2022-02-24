The Tennessee Department of Transportation has announced a variety of road construction projects through March 3 across Williamson County and Middle Tennessee:
- The repair of the bridges on I-840 over South Garrison Branch (MM 15–17) will take place 24/7 with a permanent lane closure of the left lanes of the interstate both eastbound and westbound.
This closure is necessary to construct the median crossovers inside the project limits and repair the eastbound and westbound bridges at LM 10.33.
- Grading, drainage and paving work on State Route 6 (Franklin Road) from south of Moore's Lane (LM 15.93) to Concord Road (18.53) – (mm 15.93 – 18.53) will take place daily from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Intermittent stoppages of traffic and/or temporary lane closures are to be expected (one direction at a time) for various construction activities and utility work throughout the project.
There will be extended delays and possible lane closures for utility operations for the following side roads: Ashby, Drive, Holly Tree Gap Road, Long Street, West Concord, Wikle Road and Mt. View Road.
- Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and signals on State Route 96 from east of Arno Road (LM 14.72) to State Route 252 (Wilson Pike - LM 20.62) will take place daily from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. There will be lane closures and brief stoppages of traffic for utility relocations and grading work.
There will be a lane closure on State Route-106 for water line relocation nightly from 8 p.m.-5 a.m.
The replacement of a 60" corrugated metal pipe on US 431 (SR 106) at MM 13.65 will see a continuous full road closure on State Route 106 (Lewisburg Pk) between Carnton Lane and Eastern Flank Circle until June 30 for culvert replacement.
Traffic will be detoured via Sate Route 6 (Columbia Ave) and State Route 397 (Mack Hatcher Parkway). Detour signs will be in place.
- Grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on SR 397 (Mack Hatcher Parkway) from south of State Route 96 to east of US Highway 431 (State Route 106) will take place daily from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
There will be temporary lane closures in both directions on Mack Hatcher at Hillsboro Road and also on Hillsboro Road northbound.
- There will be daily lane closures in both directions on Highway 96 West between Front Street and Boyd Mill Avenue for punch list items from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Flaggers will be utilized.
A full list of road closures throughout Middle Tennessee can be found here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.