The Tennessee Department of Transportation has announced a variety of road construction projects through May 11 across Williamson County and Middle Tennessee:
Interstate 840
The repair of the bridges on I-840 over South Garrison Branch MM 15.2 – 17.4
· 24/7, I-840 WB will be closed to do bridge repair work. WB traffic will be shifted to the EB side lane 1, all EB traffic will be running on lane 2/shoulder. Traffic will remain in one lane, for both directions for the entirety of the project.
The resurfacing on I-840 from near MM 8 to east of Liepers Creek Rd overpass. Including removal of pavement at bridge ends and expansion joint repair. MM 18.6 – 29.1
· 24/7, There will be lane closures for mobile long line striping operations in both the WB and EB directions on I-40 in Williamson County.
State Route 6
Grading, drainage and paving work on SR 6 (Franklin Road) from south of Moore's Lane (LM 15.93) to Concord Road (18.53) – (mm 15.93 – 18.53)
· Daily 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., (excluding weekends) We anticipate needing intermittent stoppages of traffic, and/or temporary lane closures (one direction at a time) between the hours of 9AM and 3PM Monday thru Friday, and possibly on Saturday (although not currently scheduled) for various construction activity including paving and utility work throughout the project.
We are planning on having extended delays and possible lane closures for construction activities for the following side roads: Ashby Dr. Holly Tree Gap Rd, Long St., West Concord, Wikle Rd. and Mt. View Rd.
State Route 96
Local Programs: Sr-96 West Multi-Use Trail
· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a lane closure on SR 96 for paving.
Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and signals on SR 96 from east of Arno Rd (LM 14.72) to SR 252 (Wilson Pk) (LM 20.62).
· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures and brief stoppages of traffic for utility relocations and grading work.
State Route 106
The replacement of a 60" corrugated metal pipe on US 431 (SR 106) at MM 13.65
· 24/7, Continuous Full Road closure on SR 106 (Lewisburg Pk) between Carnton Ln and Eastern Flank Cir until June 30th for culvert replacement. Traffic will be detoured via SR 6 (Columbia Ave) and SR 397 (Mack Hatcher Pkwy). Detour signs will be in place.
A full list of road closures throughout Middle Tennessee can be found here.
