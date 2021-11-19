The Tennessee Department of Transportation has announced a variety of road construction projects through Nov. 24 across Williamson County and Middle Tennessee:
As previously reported, TDOT is suspending construction-related road closures for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday beginning at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 24, through midnight on Sunday, Nov. 28.
- The repair of the bridges on I-840 over South Garrison Branch (mm 15 – 17) will take place daily from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. with a permanent lane closure of the left lanes on I-840 eastbound and westbound.
This closure is necessary to construct the median crossovers inside the project limits and repair the eastbound and westbound bridges at LM 10.33.
The lane closure work is scheduled to begin at 6 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 15, and is scheduled to be completed that day. Traffic will remain in one lane for both directions for the entirety of the project.
- Resurfacing from Leipers Creek Road (LM 12.48) to Thompson Station Road (LM 18.20) with bridge deck and expansion joint repair (mm 18.60 to mm 24.32) will take place daily from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. with alternating eastbound and westbound lane closures to perform milling and paving operations. One lane will be remain open at all times.
- Resurfacing on State Route 6 (Franklin Road) from I-840 (L.M. 5.09) to near State Route 397 (mm 5.09 - 10) will take place daily from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. with a lane closure for paving, grading and drainage work from south of Moores Lanes (LM 15.93) to Concord Road (18.53) – (mm 15.93 – 18.53.)
- There will be extended delays and possible lane closures for utility operations for the following side roads: Ashby Drive, Holly Tree Gap Road, Long Street, West Concord, Wikle Road and Mt. View Road. There will be intermittent stoppages of traffic, one direction at a time, for flagging, milling, and paving operations daily from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and signals will take place on State Route 96 from east of Arno Road (LM 14.72) to State Route 252 (Wilson Pike) (LM 20.62) daily from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Resurfacing on State Route 246 from near Forrest Street (L.M. 12.97) to US Highway 431 (L.M 13.76) will take place daily from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. with a lane closure for thermoplastic.
- Grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls, and paving on State Route 397 (Mack Hatcher Parkway) from south of State Route 96 to east of US Highway 431 (State Route 106) will take place daily from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.with temporary lane closures in both directions on Mack Hatcher Parkway at Hillsboro Road for widening work and also on Hillsboro Road northbound to perform surface asphalt installation, miscellaneous grading and temporary striping.
- There will be lane closures in both directions on Highway 96 W between Front Street and Boyd Mill Avenue for signage installation, multi-use path rail installation, miscellaneous grading and striping daily from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Flaggers will be utilized.
Old Charlotte Pike will continue to be closed for the duration of the project for the alignment of the new Mack Hatcher Parkway.
A full list of road closures throughout Middle Tennessee can be found here.
