The Tennessee Department of Transportation has announced a variety of road construction projects through Nov. 3 across Williamson County and Middle Tennessee:
- Resurfacing on State Route 6 from I-840 (L.M. 5.09) to near State Route 397 (L.M. 10.00) will take place daily from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. There will be a lane closure for guardrail, degrassing, undercut and paving.
- Grading, drainage and paving work on State Route 6 (Franklin Road) from south of Moore's Lane (LM 15.93) to Concord Road (18.53) will take place daily from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
TDOT anticipates needing intermittent stoppages of traffic and/or temporary lane closures (one direction at a time) for various construction activities and utility work throughout the project.
There will be extended delays and possible lane closures for utility operations for the following side roads: Ashby, Drive, Holly Tree Gap Road, Long Street, West Concord, Wikle Road and Mt. View Road. There will be intermittent stoppages of traffic, one direction at a time, for flagging, milling and paving operations.
- Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and signals on State Route 96 from east of Arno Road (LM 14.72) to State Route 252 (Wilson Pike) (LM 20.62) will take place daily from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. There will be lane closures and brief stoppages of traffic for utility relocations and grading work.
- Resurfacing on State Route 246 from near Forrest Street (L.M. 12.97) to US 431 (L.M 13.76) will take place daily from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. There will be a lane closure for paving operations.
- The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on State Route 397 (Mack Hatcher Parkway) from south of State Route 96 to east of US 431 (SR 106) will take place daily from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
There will be temporary lane closures in both directions on Mack Hatcher at Hillsboro Road for widening work and also on Hillsboro Road northbound to perform surface asphalt installation, miscellaneous grading and temporary striping.
- There will be daily lane closures in both directions on Highway 96 W between Front Street and Boyd Mill Avenue for signage installation, multi-use path rail installation, miscellaneous grading and striping from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Flaggers will be utilized.
Old Charlotte Pike will continue to be closed for the duration of the project for the alignment of the new Mack Hatcher Parkway.
- Resurfacing on I-840 from Leipers Creek Road LM 12.48 to Thompson Station Road LM 18.20 in Williamson Co. with bridge deck and expansion joint repair – from mm 18.60 to mm 24.32 will take place daily from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Alternating east and westbound lane closures to perform milling and paving operations with one lane open at all times.
A full list of road closures throughout Middle Tennessee can be found here.
