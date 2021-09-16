The Tennessee Department of Transportation has announced a variety of road construction projects through Sept. 22 across Williamson County and Middle Tennessee.
- I-840 from MM 17.00-25.00. The resurfacing of I-840 from Leipers Creek Road, LM 24.48 to Thompson Stations Road, LM 18.20 in Williamson County with bridge deck and expansion joint repair. Thursday, Sept.16-Wednesday, Sept. 22, from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Alternating EB and WB lane closures to perform milling and paving operations. One lane will remain open at all times.
- I-840 at MM 40. On call concrete repairs. Friday, Sept. 17-Monday, Sept. 20, from 8 p.m.-5 a.m. continuous. There will be a full lane closure of the I-840 EB (Exit 42) for concrete replacement.
- SR 6 from LM 15.93 - 18.53. Grading, Drainage, and Paving Work on SR 6 (Franklin Road) from south of Moore's Lane (LM 15.93) to Concord Road (18.53). Thursday, Sept. 16-Wednesday, Sept. 22, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and from 6 p.m.-6 a.m. We anticipate needing intermittent stoppages of traffic and/or temporary lane closures (one direction at a time) for various construction activities and utility work throughout the project. There will be extended delays and possible lane closures for utility operations for the following roads: Ashby, Holly Tree Gap Rd, Long St, West Concord, Wikle Road, and Mt View Rd. There will be intermittent stoppages of traffic, one direction at a time, for flagging, milling, and paving operations.
- SR 96 from LM 14.72 - 20.62. Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and signals on SR 96 from east of Arno Road (LM 14.72) to SR 252 (Wilson Pike) (LM 20.62). Thursday, Sept. 16-Wednesday, Sept. 22, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. There will be lane closures and brief stoppages of traffic for utility relocations and grading work.
- SR 246 LM 12.97-13.76 Resurfacing on SR 246 from near Forrest St. to US 431. Thursday, Sept. 16-Wednesday, Sept. 22, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. There will be a lane closure for concrete ramp retrofit.
- SR 397. The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls, and paving on SR 397 (Mack Hatcher Pkwy) from south of SR 96 to east of US 431 (SR 106) Continuous until end of project. Old Charlotte Pike is closed for the duration of the project for the alignment of the new Mack Hatcher Parkway.
- SR 397. The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls, and paving on SR 397 (Mack Hatcher Pkwy) from south of SR 96 to east of US 431 (SR 106). Thursday, Sept. 16-Wednesday, Sept. 22, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. There will be temporary lane closures in both directions on Mack Hatcher at Hillsboro Road for widening work and also on Hillsboro Road northbound for widening work.
- SR 397. The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls, and paving on SR 397 (Mack Hatcher Pkwy) from south of SR 96 to east of US 431 (SR 106). Thursday, Sept. 16-Wednesday, Sept. 22, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. There will be a lane closure of the northbound lane of Highway 96W between Front Street and Boyd Mill Avenue for road widening activities. Flaggers will be utilized.
MAINTENANCE
- SR 441 at LM 3.09. Sanitary sewer bore under ROW. Thursday, Sept. 16, from 9 a.m.-3p.m. WB shoulder closure of SR 441 from Montclair Blvd. to Primm Dr. for sanitary sewer boring.
UTILITIES
- From now through Friday, Oct. 1, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Nashville Electric Service will have lane closures on SR 6 Franklin Pike for the installation of a utility pole and anchor at LM 18.18.
- From Tuesday, Sept. 7, through Friday, Sept. 17, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Nashville Electric Service will have lane closures on SR 6 Franklin Pike near Wilson Pike Circle for the installation of two utility poles and one anchor at LM 20.14.
- On Sunday, Sept. 19, from 6 a.m.-8 a.m., United Communications will have rolling roadblocks on I-65 for installation of aerial F/O on the south side of the McEwen Dr overpass/Exit 67. MM66.
A full list of road closures throughout Middle Tennessee can be found here.
Commented