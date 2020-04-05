The Tennessee Department of Transportation has announced several lane closures and construction projects throughout the county that will impact travel times.
Grading, drainage and paving work on State Rout 6, Franklin Road, from south of Moore's Lane to Concord Road will take place from Monday, April 6, to Thursday, April 9, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. each day.
Moores Lane eastbound will be closed at Franklin Road for crossing of 36' storm drain, while the westbound lanes will remain open.
According to TDOT, traffic will be detoured to Concord Road with signs and message boards in place.
More information on TDOT projects can be found here.
This closure is expected to be needed for 2 to 3 nights with the remaining days requested as backup in case of weather.
Another lane closure will also take place on Monday, April 6, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Wilson Pike at Tulloss to install a pipe.
