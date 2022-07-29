The Tennessee Department of Transportation has announced a variety of road construction projects through August 3 across Williamson County and Middle Tennessee.
INTERSTATE 40
The resurfacing of I-40 from I-840 (LM 13.5 in Dickson County to the Cheatham County Line (LM 3.11) in Williamson County will take place nightly from 7 p.m.-5 a.m. from Aug. 1-Aug. 3.
There will be a lane closure on the inside lanes, then shoulder closures on the outside lanes for installation of construction signs I-40 from MM 176.5 to MM 184.3 in both EB and WB directions.
INTERSTATE 840
Resurfacing on I-840 from near MM 8 to east of the Leipers Creek Road overpass includes the removal of pavement at bridge ends and expansion joint repair. MM 18.6 – 29.1
It will occur daily from 6:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m. There will be temporary lane closures on I-840 in both directions for milling and paving operations. One lane will remain open in each direction.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY STATE ROUTE 6
Grading, drainage and paving work on State Route 6 (Franklin Road) from south of Moore's Lane (LM 15.93) to Concord Road (18.53) – (mm 15.93 – 18.53) will occur daily from 9:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.
TDOT anticipates needing intermittent stoppages of traffic, and/or temporary lane closures (one direction at a time) between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday thru Friday, and possibly on Saturday (although not currently scheduled) for various construction activity including paving and utility work throughout the project.
TDOT is planning on having extended delays and possible lane closures for construction activities for the following side roads: Ashby Dr. Holly Tree Gap Rd, Long St., West Concord, Wikle Rd. and Mt. View Rd.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY STATE ROUTE 96
Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and signals on State Route 96 from east of Arno Rd (LM 14.72) to SR 252 (Wilson Pk) (LM 20.62) will occur daily from 9 a.m.–3 p.m., There will be lane closures and brief stoppages of traffic for utility relocations and grading work.
A full list of road closures throughout Middle Tennessee can be found here.
