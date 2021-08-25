The Tennessee Department of Transportation is launching the next phase of Nobody Trashes Tennessee, the state’s official litter prevention campaign.
According to a TDOT news release, in 2020, TDOT and community partners across the state removed 21 million lbs. of litter from roadways and cleaned up 4,023 illegal roadside dumps, and the state is continuing that cleanup effort.
TDOT spends $19 million annually on litter pickup and prevention education funded by revenue from a tax on soft drink and malt beverages.
“The Nobody Trashes Tennessee campaign educates Tennesseans on the scope of the problem and provides resources and opportunities for residents to take both personal and community actions to help prevent and reduce litter,” TDOT Commissioner Clay Bright said in a news release.
The next phase of the campaign includes expanded public education initiatives and additional resources. A new campaign featuring a litter mascot named "Red Plastic Cup" will be part of the rollout, with a clip viewable below.
More information about the campaign can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.