The Tennessee Department of Transportation is reminding motorists to slow down and use caution in work zones as road and infrastructure construction projects increase throughout the state during the spring and summer months.
TDOT is recognizing National Work Zone Awareness this week with the "Work with Us" campaign to improve safety in the state's interstate and highway construction and maintenance work zones.
The state reported 3,700 crashes in work zones in 2020, including 23 fatalities comprised of workers, drivers and passengers.
“It’s been five years since our TDOT family lost three employees struck and killed by passing motorists, and it’s still fresh in our memories,” TDOT Commissioner Clay Bright said in a news release.
“Hundreds of TDOT employees are working on our highways each day. We need motorists to work with us by moving over and slowing down for TDOT workers or first responders working along our interstates and state routes. We ask drivers to pay attention to signs, observe the handsfree law, reduce your speed and move over when possible.”
Every Thursday TDOT announces lane closures and construction projects across Williamson County and Middle Tennessee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.