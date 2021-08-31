The Tennessee Department of Transportation will suspend all lane closures for the upcoming Labor Day holiday.
According to a TDOT news release, construction crews will stop all lane closure activity at noon on Friday, Sept. 3, until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 7.
“The Labor Day holiday is typically a busy travel time,” TDOT Commissioner Clay Bright said in a news release. “We want to ensure that the thousands of travelers using Tennessee’s roadways during this period arrive at their destinations quickly and safely without being impeded by road construction delays.”
While lane closures will be suspended, TDOT advises motorists to continue to exercise caution on the roads, especially in work zones, as construction crews will still be present and working on state and county roadways across the state throughout the holiday weekend.
