The Tennessee Department of Transportation has suspended all interstate and state route lane closures for the upcoming Christmas and New Year holidays, which is expected to see more than 2.6 million Tennesseans and more than 109 million Americans travel this holiday season.
Motorists will see no temporary lane closures on Tennessee roadways from midnight on Thursday, Dec. 23, through 6 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 3, but TDOT will continue any long-term closures which are a part of continued construction projects.
According to a TDOT news release, workers may still be present in these long-term road work areas, and they encourage drivers to reduce their speed and use caution.
Drivers convicted of speeding through work zones in Tennessee where workers are present face a fine up to $500.
“With motorists expected to travel Tennessee roadways during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, keeping traffic moving and getting motorists to their destinations safely is our top priority,” TDOT Commissioner Joe Galbato said in a news release. “As always, please wear your seatbelt, reduce your speed, avoid distractions, and never drink and drive.”
Motorists can keep up to date with real-time traffic alerts by using TDOT's SmartWay map or by keeping up with TDOT on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.