The Tennessee Department of Transportation has suspended all construction-related lane closures on state routes and interstates for the Independence Day holiday.
According to a TDOT news release, those construction projects will be suspended state-wide from 6 a.m. on Friday, July 2, through 6 a.m. on Tuesday, July 6.
“It is estimated that 939,000 motorists will travel Tennessee’s interstates and state routes this July 4 holiday,” TDOT Commissioner Clay Bright said in the news release. “To help motorists reach their destinations safely and without unnecessary delays, we are suspending lane closures during this holiday travel time.”
More information about ongoing road construction projects can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.