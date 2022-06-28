The Tennessee Department of Transportation will halt road construction projects for the upcoming Independence Day holiday.
According to a TDOT news release, the lane closures on state highways and interstates will be suspended beginning at 6 a.m. Friday, July 1, through 6 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5.
“With so many people hitting the road we want to do all we can to ensure they reach their destinations safely and without necessary delays,” TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley said in the news release. “We are doing so by suspending lane closures during this busy holiday travel time.”
While the weekly lane closures will not occur, TDOT advises motorists that long-term lane closures and construction projects will still be present, as could workers at the construction sites.
TDOT asks motorists to use caution in work zones, and check the TDOT SmartWay Map for updated traffic alerts.
