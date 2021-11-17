The Tennessee Department of Transportation is suspending construction-related road closures for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.
According to a TDOT news release, all construction lane closures will be stopped beginning at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 24, through midnight on Sunday, Nov. 28.
“Thanksgiving is typically the most traveled holiday of the year,” TDOT Commissioner Joe Galbato. “Halting road work during this time will provide maximum capacity on our highways and help alleviate congestion, especially during the predicted peak travel days of Wednesday and Sunday. TDOT’s regional HELP Trucks will also be working throughout the holiday weekend to assist with incidents that may occur along the interstates.”
TDOT continues to ask drivers to use caution on the roadways, especially in construction zones, as workers may still be present and long-term lane closures will remain in place.
Drivers convicted of speeding in work zones where workers are present face a fine of up to $500.
AAA projects more than 53.4 million Americans will travel this Thanksgiving, a 13 percent increase from 2020, with an estimated 1.2 million travelers in Tennessee.
Drivers can get the latest information on Tennessee roadways by way of the state's SmartWay traffic map which features live traffic cameras.
Travelers can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone for travel information or follow us on Twitter.
