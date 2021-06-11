The Brentwood Police Department and Nolensville Police Department charged a 17-year-old boy after police said that the unidentified teen stole a vehicle from a Brentwood automotive repair shop on Monday before that vehicle crashed into several parked vehicles in Nolensville.
The incident resulted in no injuries, but now that teen is charged with theft of property over $1,000 and underage possession of tobacco by BPD and a reckless endangerment charge from NPD, and according to police, that teen may be connected to other crimes in the county including an additional auto theft and several auto burglaries.
According to NPD Chief Roddy Parker, the incident saw the stolen vehicle crash speed through the Ballenger Farms subdivision on Monday afternoon before it crashed into a parked vehicle on the side of the Cowan Drive and then collided with two cars in a residential driveway.
That vehicle was stolen from Christian Brothers Automotive in Brentwood where it had been dropped off by the owner for repairs.
That teen is currently being charged as a juvenile which means that his identity will not be released, unless his case is transferred from Juvenile Court to General Sessions Court by the District Attorney’s office.
An unidentified 21-year-old man was also in the vehicle at the time of the crash, but at this time only the teen is facing charges.
No other information about the case was immediately available.
