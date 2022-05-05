Self-organized teen JustServe Clubs from Ravenwood, Centennial, Brentwood, Nolensville and Page high schools are set to build bunk beds Saturday for the Nashville chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace.
Clubs have a goal of completing four volunteer projects for local nonprofits during the school year. Teens plan to end their year of service building bunk beds for Franklin-based Sleep in Heavenly Peace, where they will be tasked with cutting wood and assembling bunk beds for children who would otherwise sleep on the floor.
Teens lead the JustServe Clubs with the support of a few parents and a school staff member. Students select projects from JustServe.org, a free website and app with the mission to build unity in communities by connecting volunteers with nonprofit organizations in their communities.
“Our club embraces the JustServe theme/purpose of building unity and being a light through community service,” Madison Moss, Page High School’s JustServe club president, said in a press release. “That is why we do it. Service unites us as students and also helps us to form wonderful relationships with each other and people beyond the Page community.
“Yes, there are the benefits of service hours needed for graduation and scholarships, but the reason we run this club goes deeper than that. We want both the giver and the receiver of kind acts to know how awesome they each are. This club has helped me see that we all have unique stories, and we all have something to give, no matter how big or small it is”
JustServe Clubs are ending their year of service through donations given through the Nashville Giving Machines. Donations supplied Sleep in Heavenly Peace with the necessary lumber, supplies and tools to continue building bunk beds to make sure that “no kid sleeps on the floor in our town,” as the nonprofit’s motto reads. Each bunk bed comes with two brand new mattresses and new bedding.
