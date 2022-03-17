The Brentwood Library is hosting an exhibit in conjunction with the Miami University Art Museum through April 10 that explores the art found of African-American children’s picture books.
The exhibit, Telling a People’s Story: African American Children’s Illustrated Literature, was first displayed by the Miami University Art Museum in 2018 and came to the John P. Holt Brentwood Library through a grant from the Martha Holden Jennings Foundation.
"This exhibition celebrates the contributions of African Americans to the American identity and represents events during the time periods including African origins, middle passage, slavery, emancipation, Reconstruction, Harlem Renaissance, segregation and the Civil Rights movement," a library news release reads.
The free exhibit is set up in the library's children's section and features 130 pieces from 33 artists including Benny Andrews, Jan Spivey Gilchrist, Eric Velasquez, Elizabeth Zunon and more.
