The Williamson County Animal Center will move into its new facility on Valentine’s Day, and officials are hoping to find a few animal lovers to help with the transition.
Specifically, the WCAC needs volunteers to temporarily foster a shelter pet while moving takes place from Feb. 9-13 and then return the animal at 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 14. The current adoption center on Claude Yates Drive adjacent to Franklin High School will close Feb. 9 while staff prepares for the move, according to a recent post on the WCAC Facebook page.
Families are needed to help take care of cats, dogs and rabbits for the five days after the current center has closed until the new one opens on Old Charlotte Pike.
Once it’s opened, the new Williamson County Animal Center will experience an expansion that goes beyond its 33,000 square feet of space.
Features of the new center include:
- Surgery center/medical wing: 3,000 square feet (with 12 dog-, 32 cat-holding kennels)
- Education/multipurpose hall: 1,300 square feet/100 seats
- Indoor dog training area: 1,200 square feet
- Dog/puppy kennel capacity: 86 (adoption 46, impound 26, medical 14)
- Cat/kitten kennel capacity: 100 (adoption 40, impound 28, medical 32)
- Outdoor walking trail
- Public dog park component
Here are step-by-step instructions for those interested in temporarily fostering, courtesy of WCAC.
Step 1: Click here to apply, and specify that you are interested in fostering for the move.
If you fostered or filled out an adoption application last year, email [email protected] to verify that your application is on file.
Step 2: Our foster coordinator will be in touch with you to set up an appointment.
Step 3. Visit the center during your appointment time on Feb. 9 and meet with our staff who will assist with matching a pet best suited for your home. If you have another dog(s) in your home, bring your dog with you for a meet and greet.
*You will be provided food and all the supplies you will need to care for the foster pet, including instructions, food, toys, leash, collar, bedding, litter/litterbox and more.
Step 4. Spoil our animals rotten. Let them stretch out and nap all day. Give them lots of love and TLC. Take lots of photos for us to share on social media.
Step 5. Bring the animal(s) back to us at 9 a.m. on Feb. 14 as we welcome you and our animals to our beautiful new home.
Stick around and we'll even give you a tour!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.