The Franklin Theatre, a nonprofit division of the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, will celebrate hosting patrons at greater capacity along with its 10-year anniversary with a week of “pay-what-you-can” movies.
The week of movie screenings will kick off an entire season of anniversary celebrations for the theater, culminating in a larger event in August. The Franklin Theatre, which first opened in 1937, celebrated its grand reopening June 3, 2011.
“We wanted to find a special way to honor the donors and the members of the community who love this theater and have continued to support it,” said Heritage Foundation CEO Bari Beasley. “With it also being the 225th anniversary of Tennessee becoming a state, how fun to show some movies that have a Tennessee connection?
“We wanted to give back to the community for their support this past year especially, and we remain focused on the theater's renewed mission to be accessible to all people of our community.”
Beginning Monday, the movie lineup will include:
“The Coal Miner’s Daughter” (concert footage shot at The Ryman)
“Days of Thunder” (race scenes shot at Bristol Motor Speedway)
“The Blind Side” (story is about Michael Oher from Memphis)
“Country Strong”(filmed in Nashville)
“Joyful Noise”(one word – Dolly!)
“The Client”(story set in Memphis)
Click here for dates and show times.
The recommended donation is the normal movie ticket price of $10, but any level of donation will be welcomed during this special week.
The theater’s concessions, beer, wine and spirits will be available for purchase during all movies.
