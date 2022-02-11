Maria De Varenne, executive editor of The Tennessean, on Friday announced plans to step down from the paper in April.
Before coming to Nashville, De Varenne was vice president of news at The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, California. She has held several community leadership positions in Nashville, including with the Tennessee Press Association and the Tennessee Coalition for Open Government.
Tennessean Vice President Michael Anastasi told the paper that he expected to announce leadership changes within a few weeks.
“We have built a strong team here,” he said. “We have much talent and experience within.”
De Varenne said she planned to spend time with family, playing golf and at the beach.
Read more here.
Her decade-plus tenure at The Tennessean has coincided with staff cuts across parent company Gannett. In recent years, the publication moved from its longtime home at 1100 Broadway to Midtown.
