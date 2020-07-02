Citing recent growth in COVID-19 cases across the state, the Tennessee Supreme Court canceled the upcoming July bar exam.
The court will extend the time for which applicants can practice pending admission or under supervision, according to an order issued Thursday.
The Board of Law Examiners is expected to hold a fall exam on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.
"On July 1, the state had its largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases,” the order said. “The daily increases in Shelby County, Davidson County and Knox County where the Bar Examination would have been given are troubling. The court has determined that the potential benefits of administering the examination do not justify the risk of assembling groups of people in limited space for up to nine hours per day over a period of two days, even if all precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are implemented.”
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
