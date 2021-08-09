While Lipscomb Academy and Christ Presbyterian Academy are rivals on the field, Tennessee baseball has secured commitments from both schools.
Mustangs junior Hunter High and Lions freshman Hutson Chance have both indicated their plan to play for the Volunteers after graduation, per announcements on Twitter.
Tennessee already has commitments from local players in Franklin senior A.J. Russell, CPA junior Bo Burklow, Goodpasture juniors Luke Payne and Carson Rucker, DCA senior Andrew Behnke and Mt. Juliet senior Austin Hunley.
The Vols made an appearance in 2021's College World Series under head coach Tony Vitello.
CPA won a state title this past spring, while LA reached the state quarterfinals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.