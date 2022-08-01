The Tennessee Children's Home broke ground for its new administrative and maintenance buildings this past Friday.
These buildings will be the newest and final addition to their 45-acre Spring Hill campus.
The buildings will allow Tennessee Children's Home to have all its services on one campus, including accounting, human resources, community education, and fundraising.
Tennessee Children's Home has been in operation for over 100 years, with its location, programs, and size varying. Still, its mission remains rooted in the Church of Christ and its mission to care for underserved children.
Tennessee Children's Home President Brian King explained the importance of the organization to him after having worked in a juvenile detention center.
"I learned really quickly that the kids coming into the detention are pretty tough to change because of their environment and backgrounds," King said. "There isn't a lot of time or control for change in that kind of setting. I started thinking I'd like to do something earlier to help keep kids out of detention in the first place."
Director of Development Chris Dowdy began working as a house parent, meaning living with children in their care as a parent figure to model what a family can be. After five years in the role, Dowdy moved into the administrative side of the non-profit, assuming the his current role.
Now, Dowdy guides the Tennessee Children's Home through their ongoing expansions across Tennessee.
"The Bible tells us to take care of those who don't have anybody to take care of them, and these kids fall into that category," Dowdy said. "We want to make sure that we give them the proper care and keep them safe but also show them some love. "
