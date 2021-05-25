The Tennessee Volunteers were hit hard by a rash of transfers once former head coach Jeremy Pruitt was fired in the offseason.
The Vols lost some of their top defensive players including linebackers Henry To’o To’o, Quavaris Crouch and Deandre Johnson and defensive back Keyshawn Lawrence. But they’ve had some luck recently rebuilding through the transfer portal.
UT picked up another addition on Monday, adding JUCO cornerback Ro Torrance from Hutchinson Community College. He chose UT over MTSU, Troy, East Carolina and Utah State. Torrance is the second defensive back Tennessee has added in the last week, joining former Auburn cornerback Kamal Hadden (who committed seven days ago).
"They are getting a ballplayer," Torrance told Sports Illustrated. "They are getting a player who is going to leave it out there every single snap. I like my ability to press at the line. I can just shut one side of the field down.”
Torrence is the sixth defensive player new head coach Josh Heupel has added this offseason. In addition to Hadden, the newcomers include defensive linemen Caleb Tremblay and Da’Jon Terry, and linebackers Juwan Mitchell and William Mohan.
The Vols lost Bryce Thompson, who signed with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent last month, to the NFL and Shawn Shamburger to the transfer portal.
Torrence and Hadden add solid depth in the secondary behind veterans Alontae Taylor and Kenneth George Jr. — the Vols' top two projected cornerbacks in 2021. UT also has Theo Jackson and Doneiko Slaughter as well.
