A Franklin resident is one of four new additions to the Tennessee Craft governing board for 2022 and will serve a two-year term.
Lindsay Schroeder, a member at large and the Midstate Chapter representative, is originally from Michigan and now lives in Franklin with her spouse and two boys. She joins Tiana Boisseau-Palo of Rockford, Nancy Fischman of Johnson City and Nancy Wagner of Jonesborough as new board members.
“We are honored to have such talented and versatile members join the governing board of Tennessee Craft,” governing board President Linda M. Nutt said in a press release. “As a statewide organization, we are particularly pleased that these new board members reflect the geographical diversity of Tennessee.”
The new board members represent a wide range of backgrounds and professional experience, according to the release.
Lindsay Schroeder, member at large, Midstate Chapter rep: Lindsay Schroeder earned a BFA in Painting with a focus on Printmaking and Fibers and went on to pursue a Master of Occupational Therapy from Eastern Michigan University. She has worked in multiple rehabilitation clinics, homecare for older adults in the Detroit area and pediatrics in Tennessee, while continuing to foster an interest in the arts through small business ventures in ceramics.
The release says Schroeder’s work has always closely aligned with the art of craft and “doing,” and she enjoys the process of creating work that is less focused on formal conceptualism and is more about her own experience and flow during the making, learning and growing process.
Tiana Boisseau-Palo, member at large, East Chapter rep: Tiana Boisseau-Palo is an undergraduate student at the University of Tennessee-Knoxville who resides in Rockford. Through printmaking she explores her relationship with her family and her connections to her Creek-Cherokee roots. She uses printmaking and beadwork to tell stories, with a strong desire to educate through social justice.
Though usually personal, the release says she hopes that her pieces can be used as a universal message by all. She turns her prints into sculptures by adding beadwork or embroidery to the art pieces themselves, or by creating a model to form the pieces onto. She has exhibited at the Ijams Nature Center and at the Emporium Gallery with Tennessee Craft and will be holding her first exhibition as the co-organizer of Finding Home, a print exchange with students from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, University of Colorado, Boulder, and other established artists.
Nancy Fischman, member at large, Northeast Chapter Rep: Nancy Fischman’s diverse interests and experiences include a period as a city planner; the development director for The Road Company, a not-for-profit theater group; managing editor and editor for two periodic publications; a fundraiser for the Blue Plum Festival in Johnson City; and a freelance graphic designer.
The release says she has had an avid interest in the arts since childhood, enjoying music, live concerts, museums and theater everywhere she has lived, from New York City to Johnson City. She enjoys taking her camera when on vacation and has exhibited her photography through the Johnson City Area Arts Council’s 4x4 fundraiser and the Johnson City Public Art’s 5x5 fundraiser (JCPA). She has served on the Governing Board of both organizations, and just rotated off of the JCPA after serving three years as chairperson.
Fischman revived her interest in pottery in 2009 by taking a ceramics class at East Tennessee State University, and the release says she was lucky enough to be able to audit classes through the 2021 spring semester at ETSU. In 2017, she purchased a 6,800-square-foot building, Atelier 133, which will soon open and offer 15 artist studios (including one for herself), a gallery, and a bakery/café. Her goal is to promote local and regional artists with month-long gallery shows, small music events, spoken word events, workshops for artists and internships for art students.
Nancy Wagner, member at large: Nancy Wagner is a longtime Tennessee Craft member and former president of the Northeast Chapter. She specializes in quilting and garment design and construction.
In her words, “I also enjoy creating Art Quilts as well as traditional quilts of various sizes and for a multitude of purposes. In many of my pieces, I hand-dye the fabric using the low water immersion, Shibori design techniques, cyanotype and eco dying, sun printing, etc. I enjoy creating my own patterns and designing my own fabric. Learning is FUN! I continue to explore different approaches to my work and to use a variety of mediums to enhance the pieces I create.”
In addition to being a talented artist, the release says Wagner is a skilled and knowledgeable administrator in numerous contexts. She has served as superintendent of a school district and in other education administration roles; serves on the Quest/Question Foundation board which supports teacher-written grants; has written Federal grant proposals which were funded; and has also served on an Arts Commission
