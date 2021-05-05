After a year of no craft fairs, Tennessee Craft will be back on the Great Lawn of Nashville’s Centennial Park to host its 50th Annual Spring Tennessee Craft Fair.
The fair will feature more than 150 artists from nearly a dozen states.
Artists and patrons are finally able to gather together after this difficult year. We have worked with the Metro Health Department to stage a fair layout to accommodate social distancing requirements. Masks are strongly encouraged, especially in situations where physical distancing is not possible. Representatives from the MPHD will be on hand on Saturday and Sunday to provide information and offer the single dose COVID-19 vaccine.
Tennessee Craft Programs at the Fair
Emerging Makers Tent (19 Artists) – An exclusive opportunity for Tennessee Craft member artists to develop professionally by getting market place experience and learning from chapter mentor and peers.
• Participating Regional Chapters: Tennessee Craft – East, Tennessee Craft – Midstate, Tennessee Craft – Northeast, Tennessee Craft – Plateau, and Tennessee Craft – Southwest
• Mediums represented: clay, fiber/textile, furniture, glass, jewelry, leather, metal, mixed media, painting, photography, and wood
Booth Buddy Program – Pairs each new exhibitor with a nearby returning artist who can answer questions and provide help with the ins and outs of the Tennessee Craft Fair.
Kids’ Tent Partners
Publix Super Markets Charities and the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee present the hybrid Kids’ Tent, a popular and fun-filled art educational program featuring online video instruction produced in collaboration with ten Middle Tennessee non-profits (below), using supplies available for pick up free of charge at the fair.
• Chinese Arts Alliance of Nashville
• Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum
• Frist Art Museum
• Hatch Show Print
• Metro Parks/Centennial Art Center
• Nashville Public Library Puppet Truck
• Shimai Gallery of Contemporary Craft
• Tennessee State Museum
• Tennessee State University/McGruder Social Practice Artist Residency
• Turnip Green Creative Reuse
• Watkins Community Education at Belmont University
Visit tennesseecraft.org/kids to access the tutorial videos and download instructions for each project.
Event Sponsors
Thank you to our supporters and partners who make our fairs possible and for being advocates for the arts in Tennessee.
• Metro Arts Commission
• Tennessee Arts Commission
• Windgate Foundation
• Publix Super Markets Charities
• The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee
• Metro Parks
• Gray Line
• Gruhn Guitars
• Turf Managers
• Appalachian Center for Craft
• Arrowmont School of Arts and Crafts
• Cheekwood Estate and Gardens
• Cumberland Trust
• Fridrich Pinson & Associates
• KraftCPAs
• Muletown Digital
• Night Technologies
• Reddy Ice
• Shakerag Workshops
• Ted’s Montana Grill
• Urban Grub
Visit tennesseecraft.org for more information.
