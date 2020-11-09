Tennessee Democratic Party Chair Mary Mancini is not seeking the leadership post again.
Mancini, who has held the position since 2015, made the announcement during a call with party executive members on Saturday.
The leadership election will be held in January. Former state Senate and chair candidate Wade Munday, state Rep. London Lamar of Memphis and Memphis political operative Theryn Bond are among those who have already announced or signaled interest in running for the position.
“It has been an honor of a lifetime to work with Democrats across the state and serve the Tennessee Democratic Party as chair for the last six years,” Mancini said in a release. “I am excited to see what’s next for the Party and I look forward to helping the new chair in whatever capacity is needed.”
The Nashville Democrat sought the chair position after an unsuccessful 2014 run for state Senate.
