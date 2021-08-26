The Tennessee Democratic Party has hired Brit Bender as executive director under new party chair Hendrell Remus.
Bender, a Memphis native and University of Tennessee graduate, was most recently Iowa state director for NextGen America, a political advocacy group. She previously worked in field roles on congressional and other campaigns in Michigan, New York, Virginia and Georgia. Bender was also a field organizer in 2016 for Hillary Clinton’s losing campaign in Pennsylvania.
The executive director position had previously been held by Kris Murphy since 2019.
According to a release, Bender’s appointment is part of a “commitment to bolstering the presence of women in politics.”
“Brit brings a unique perspective to this role,” Remus said in the release. “Her tenacity and commitment to the advancement of progressive policies and ideals has shined brightly through her hard work as an organizer and a leader. She will be a tremendous asset to our state and to our party.”
