The Tennessee Department of Health is offering free emergency alert decals to provide a visual aid to alert emergency personnel of the presence of a child or youth with special health care needs.
The decals are available as a magnet or a sticker, and TDH has other resources available for families with special needs here.
TDH recommends that families place the decal on the front window of their home and the magnet on the rear bumper of their vehicle to effectively communicate to first responders.
Those decals will also allow families to note information about their child or youth such as medical needs, calming methods, and emergency contacts.
“In the midst of an emergency, it can be critical for a first responder to have immediate awareness of special assistance or medical attention needed to assist a child or youth with special health care needs,” Tennessee Department of Health Deputy Commissioner for Population Health Morgan McDonald said in a news release. “Providing this aid to both families and first responders will help to support families and ensure appropriate actions are taken in an emergency for the safety of those involved.”
TDH said that they will also be coordinating with partners including health care providers, community advocates and first responder agencies to distribute the emergency alert resources.
More information about the Tennessee Department of Health can be found here.
