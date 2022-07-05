Tennessee's sales tax holiday on gun safes and gun safety devices has been extended for another year through June 2023.
The tax-free holiday only applies to gun safes and gun safety devices, and the state defines a gun safe "as a locking container or other enclosure equipped with a padlock, key lock, combination lock, or other locking device that is designed and intended for the secure storage of one or more firearms."
A gun safety device is defined as "any integral device to be equipped or installed on a firearm that permits the user to program the firearm to operate only for specified persons designated by the user through computerized locking devices or other means integral to and permanently part of the firearm."
The first tax holiday on the safety equipment went into effect on July 1, 2021, and was set to expire on June, 30, 2022, before it was extended in May.
The 2021 measure was passed after the state’s permit-less handgun bill that was signed into law by Governor Bill Lee in a ceremony inside of Berretta USA's firearms factory in Gallatin, a law that was the subject of criticism by some law enforcement agencies in the state, including some in Williamson County.
2020 and 2021 saw gun sales spike across the United States, including in Williamson County, in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, an explosion of protests for racial justice in 2020 and the election of President Joe Biden.
More information about the tax holiday can be found here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.