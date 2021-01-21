The University of Tennessee wasted little time finding a replacement for Phillip Fulmer, hiring Central Florida’s Danny White as the school’s new athletic director, the university announced on Thursday.
The 41-year-old White signed a contract extension with UCF last March. His salary was $1 million per year and included a $2.5 million buyout if he left before May of this year.
"Danny White is an innovative leader in college athletics with a strong track record in recruiting and developing leaders," UT Chancellor Donde Plowman said in a school release. "He brings the combination of winning attitude, competitive drive, and dedication to integrity and academics that we are looking for.
"We undertook this search with urgency and found strong interest from a robust candidate pool, enabling us to act quickly and with great confidence. I'm proud to say we found our leader, and I'd like to thank President [Randy] Boyd, our trustees, and our staff for their support and hard work.
At the top of White’s priority list will be finding the Vols a new head football coach to replace Jeremy Pruitt. The school does not expect to have defensive assistant Kevin Steele as interim coach heading into the 2021 season.
White and Tennessee will presumably be aggressive in their search for a new coach so that they can try to stop the hemorrhaging caused by a mass exodus of transfers over the last month — including star linebacker Henry To’o To’o and running back Eric Gray — and salvage what they can of the Vol recruiting class.
An athletic director since 2012, White took over the University of Buffalo in 2012 before joining UCF in 2015. He has a proven track record of successful head coaching hires including football coaches Lance Leipold, Scott Frost and Josh Heupel, plus basketball coaches Bobby Hurley and Nate Oats, who went onto high-major coaching jobs at Arizona State and Alabama, respectively. White hired current Knights hoops coach Johnny Dawkins (a former Duke student-athlete and Stanford coach).
At Central Florida, White established himself as a top-notch fundraiser and he spearheaded UCF’s $70 million athletic facility upgrade. During his UCF tenure, the Knights football team made a bowl appearance in five of his six years, including two bowl wins and two AAC championships.
The Knights made consecutive New Year’s Six bowl games in 2017 and 2018, including an undefeated season in 2017 when UCF branded itself as the national champion after going 13-0 and downing Auburn in the Peach Bowl.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
