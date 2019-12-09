The Tennessee Historical Commission is now accepting nominations for its Certificate of Merit Awards to honor individuals or groups that work to preserve Tennessee’s heritage. The deadline for submissions is Dec. 31, 2019.
“For over forty years, our awards program has offered an opportunity to give thanks and recognition to those working to revitalize Tennessee’s historic places," said Patrick McIntyre, State Historic Preservation Officer and executive director of the Tennessee Historical Commission. "The Merit Awards program also highlights people and organizations for the work they do in the areas of publication, commemoration, and education regarding our state’s unique history and heritage."
The Tennessee Historical Commission Awards program began in 1975. Certificates of Merit are presented annually to individuals, groups, agencies or organizations that have made significant contributions to the study and preservation of Tennessee’s heritage during the 12 months prior to the application deadline. Award recipients will be honored at an awards ceremony in May, 2020.
Applications may also be requested by calling Susan McClamroch at the Commission’s offices at 615-532-1920, by writing to 2941 Lebanon Pike, Nashville, TN 37214, or by contacting Susan McClamroch via e-mail at Susan.McClamroch@tn.gov.
The Tennessee Historical Commission is celebrating the 100th Anniversary of its establishment in 2019. The agency serves as the State Historic Preservation Office. The office is located at 2941 Lebanon Pike in Nashville. For more information about the Tennessee Historical Commission, please call 615) 532-1550 or visit their website at www.tnhistoricalcommis.
