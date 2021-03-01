The Tennessee Housing Development Agency is now accepting applications for its COVID-19 Rent Relief program that aims to support renters who are struggling to pay rent or utilities as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
THDA began accepting applications on Monday, and encourages all interested applicants to apply as soon as possible as funding is limited.
According to THDA, the department will prioritize the first review of applications that are submitted through March 15 by either households with an income less than 50% of area median income, or households that include an individual who has been unemployed as a result of COVID-19 for the 90-day period immediately prior to the application date.
The program will also help renters with past due electricity, gas, water, sewer and trash collection expenses where eligible. Internet and cable television costs are not eligible.
Tenants who are up-to-date on rent payments but have past due utility expenses may apply for only utility assistance to cover up to 12 months in past due expenses they’ve incurred back to March 13, 2020.
The program is open to residents across Tennessee with the exception of residents of Davidson County, Knox County, Memphis/Shelby County and Rutherford County, due to those localities already receiving direct funding from the U.S. Treasury to fund separate relief programs.
More information about the program can be found here, and questions can be emailed to [email protected] or answered by phone by calling 844-500-1112.
