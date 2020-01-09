BGA
The Tennessee High School Football Coaches Association continues to roll out its superlatives for 2019. 

Next up are classes D-II AA and D-II AAA, with schools like Christ Presbyterian Academy, Brentwood Academy, Battle Ground Academy, Lipscomb Academy, Franklin Road Academy and Father Ryan getting recognized. 

In D-II AA, BGA quarterback Nick Semptimphelter made the team, as did LA's running back Jaden Lyles and FRA's Jeffrey Vercher. 

CPA's Jarrett Matthews and FRA's Josiah Jackson made the list for offensive linemen, and CPA's Tyler Reid was honored as an athlete. 

Wideouts honored include CPA's Maverick Rodriguez and LA's Kyle McNamara. 

On defense, Lipscomb defensive linemen Kobi Ray was recognized, as was CPA linebacker Langston Patterson and BGA player Antonio Stevens (here as an LB).

BGA's Briston Bennett was honored as a defensive back, and FRA's Jacob Jackson and LA's Nicholas Paschall were honored as athletes. 

In D-II AAA, BA offensive lineman Eli Sutton made the list, as did Father Ryan QB D.C. Tabscott. 

Eagles kicker Paxton Parry was recognized, and LB Devyn Curtis made the list as well on defense. 

Below are the full rosters, courtesy of the TnFCA. 

D-II AA 

Offense

QB- Eli Morris, Boyd Buchanan

QB- Cole Putnam, First Assembly Christian

QB- Cooper Riggs, Knox. Grace

QB- Nick Semptimphelter, BGA

RB- JaMichael Baxter, Chattanooga Christian 

RB- Jaden Lyles, Lipscomb Academy

RB- Matthew McMeans, ECS

RB- Jeffery Vercher, FRA

OL- Josiah Jackson, FRA

OL- Chris Kidd, Lausanne

OL- Jarrett Mathews, CPA

OL- Dietrick Pennington, ECS

OL- Josiah Tingley, ECS

WR- Brendan Jones, Goodpasture

WR- Kyle McNamara, Lipscomb Academy

WR- Maverick Rodriguez, CPA

WR- Max Smith, CAK

ATH- Caleb Curcio, Knox. Grace

ATH- Myles Neely, Harding Academy

ATH- Tyler Reid, CPA

ATH- Lance Saulsberry, Northpoint Christian

K- Zander Tonkin, CAK

Defense

DL- Deris Jackson, Lausanne

DL- Luc Nadaud, Knox. Webb

DL- Kobi Ray, Lipscomb Academy

DL- Garrett Staley, Knox. Grace

LB- Austin Hill, ECS

LB- Langston Patterson, CPA

LB- Ethan Saunders, ECS

LB- Antonio Stevens, BGA

DB- Briston Bennett, BGA

DB- Eli Evans, Boyd Buchanan

DB- Carson Gagnon, ECS

DB- Traveon Scott, Chattanooga Christian

ATH- Jacob Jackson, FRA

ATH- Jonas Hart, Lausanne

ATH- Nick Paschall, Lipscomb Academy

ATH- Treveon Scott, Chattanooga Christian

P- Carsten Haddad, St. George’s

D-II AAA  

Offense

QB- Gerard Bullock, Ensworth

QB- Michael Dallas, Briarcrest

QB- DeAngelo Hardy, McCallie

QB- D.C. Tabscott, Father Ryan 

RB- Keondre’ Jarmon, Knox. Catholic

RB- Elijah Howard, Baylor

RB- Hunter Kendall, MUS

RB- Jabari Small, Briarcrest 

OL- Austin Gentle, McCallie

OL- D.J. Harden, Christian Brothers

OL- Marcus Henderson, MUS

OL- Eli Sutton, Brentwood Academy

OL- Bryn Tucker, Knox. Catholic

WR- Kai Norris, St. Benedict 

WR- Noah Mendoza, MBA

WR- Rory White, Pope John Paul II

WR- Tommy Winton, Knox. Catholic

ATH- Austin Henderson, Ensworth

ATH- Christian Martin, Baylor

ATH- Antwan Roberts, Pope John Paul II

ATH- Al Wooten, Christian Brothers

K- Paxton Perry, Brentwood Academy

Defense

DL- Cal Archdeacon, Ensworth

DL- Jay Hardy, McCallie

DL- Adam Smith, McCallie

DL- Omari Thomas, Briarcrest

LB- Devyn Curtis, Brentwood Academy 

LB- Hedges Hayworth, MBA

LB- Graham Holzapfel, MBA

LB- Noah Martin, Baylor

DB- Cole Allen, MBA

DB- Thompson Byrd, McCallie

DB- Keshawn Lawrence, Ensworth

DB- Jordan Turks, MBA

ATH- Tyler Baron, Knox. Catholic

ATH- Christian Dowell, Christian Brothers

ATH- Seth Johnson, Baylor

ATH- Andre Turrentine, Ensworth

P- Ben Skahan, MUS

