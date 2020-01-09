The Tennessee High School Football Coaches Association continues to roll out its superlatives for 2019.
Next up are classes D-II AA and D-II AAA, with schools like Christ Presbyterian Academy, Brentwood Academy, Battle Ground Academy, Lipscomb Academy, Franklin Road Academy and Father Ryan getting recognized.
In D-II AA, BGA quarterback Nick Semptimphelter made the team, as did LA's running back Jaden Lyles and FRA's Jeffrey Vercher.
CPA's Jarrett Matthews and FRA's Josiah Jackson made the list for offensive linemen, and CPA's Tyler Reid was honored as an athlete.
Wideouts honored include CPA's Maverick Rodriguez and LA's Kyle McNamara.
On defense, Lipscomb defensive linemen Kobi Ray was recognized, as was CPA linebacker Langston Patterson and BGA player Antonio Stevens (here as an LB).
BGA's Briston Bennett was honored as a defensive back, and FRA's Jacob Jackson and LA's Nicholas Paschall were honored as athletes.
In D-II AAA, BA offensive lineman Eli Sutton made the list, as did Father Ryan QB D.C. Tabscott.
Eagles kicker Paxton Parry was recognized, and LB Devyn Curtis made the list as well on defense.
Below are the full rosters, courtesy of the TnFCA.
D-II AA
Offense
QB- Eli Morris, Boyd Buchanan
QB- Cole Putnam, First Assembly Christian
QB- Cooper Riggs, Knox. Grace
QB- Nick Semptimphelter, BGA
RB- JaMichael Baxter, Chattanooga Christian
RB- Jaden Lyles, Lipscomb Academy
RB- Matthew McMeans, ECS
RB- Jeffery Vercher, FRA
OL- Josiah Jackson, FRA
OL- Chris Kidd, Lausanne
OL- Jarrett Mathews, CPA
OL- Dietrick Pennington, ECS
OL- Josiah Tingley, ECS
WR- Brendan Jones, Goodpasture
WR- Kyle McNamara, Lipscomb Academy
WR- Maverick Rodriguez, CPA
WR- Max Smith, CAK
ATH- Caleb Curcio, Knox. Grace
ATH- Myles Neely, Harding Academy
ATH- Tyler Reid, CPA
ATH- Lance Saulsberry, Northpoint Christian
K- Zander Tonkin, CAK
Defense
DL- Deris Jackson, Lausanne
DL- Luc Nadaud, Knox. Webb
DL- Kobi Ray, Lipscomb Academy
DL- Garrett Staley, Knox. Grace
LB- Austin Hill, ECS
LB- Langston Patterson, CPA
LB- Ethan Saunders, ECS
LB- Antonio Stevens, BGA
DB- Briston Bennett, BGA
DB- Eli Evans, Boyd Buchanan
DB- Carson Gagnon, ECS
DB- Traveon Scott, Chattanooga Christian
ATH- Jacob Jackson, FRA
ATH- Jonas Hart, Lausanne
ATH- Nick Paschall, Lipscomb Academy
ATH- Treveon Scott, Chattanooga Christian
P- Carsten Haddad, St. George’s
D-II AAA
Offense
QB- Gerard Bullock, Ensworth
QB- Michael Dallas, Briarcrest
QB- DeAngelo Hardy, McCallie
QB- D.C. Tabscott, Father Ryan
RB- Keondre’ Jarmon, Knox. Catholic
RB- Elijah Howard, Baylor
RB- Hunter Kendall, MUS
RB- Jabari Small, Briarcrest
OL- Austin Gentle, McCallie
OL- D.J. Harden, Christian Brothers
OL- Marcus Henderson, MUS
OL- Eli Sutton, Brentwood Academy
OL- Bryn Tucker, Knox. Catholic
WR- Kai Norris, St. Benedict
WR- Noah Mendoza, MBA
WR- Rory White, Pope John Paul II
WR- Tommy Winton, Knox. Catholic
ATH- Austin Henderson, Ensworth
ATH- Christian Martin, Baylor
ATH- Antwan Roberts, Pope John Paul II
ATH- Al Wooten, Christian Brothers
K- Paxton Perry, Brentwood Academy
Defense
DL- Cal Archdeacon, Ensworth
DL- Jay Hardy, McCallie
DL- Adam Smith, McCallie
DL- Omari Thomas, Briarcrest
LB- Devyn Curtis, Brentwood Academy
LB- Hedges Hayworth, MBA
LB- Graham Holzapfel, MBA
LB- Noah Martin, Baylor
DB- Cole Allen, MBA
DB- Thompson Byrd, McCallie
DB- Keshawn Lawrence, Ensworth
DB- Jordan Turks, MBA
ATH- Tyler Baron, Knox. Catholic
ATH- Christian Dowell, Christian Brothers
ATH- Seth Johnson, Baylor
ATH- Andre Turrentine, Ensworth
P- Ben Skahan, MUS
