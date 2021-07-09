New Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel is known for having fast-paced, explosive offenses.
On Thursday, Heupel landed the first wide receiver recruit of his Vols’ tenure, picking up three-star receiver Marquarius White from Clay-Chalkville High School in Alabama. He had more than 20 offers from schools including Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Louisville, Michigan, Ole Miss and Virginia Tech, among others.
“The city made me feel like home, to be honest,” White told 247Sports. “(I liked) just the vibe that I had down there.
“…I think I’ll like the offense a lot ... just being coached by coach Heupel, coach Burns. Those guys are great coaches. They know what they’re doing.”
White, the No. 21-ranked recruit in Alabama and the No. 68 receiver in the country, according to the 247Sports composite rankings in the class of 2022, is a high school track star known for his dynamic speed. He has reportedly been clocked at 4.37 seconds in the 40-yard dash and 10.38 seconds in the 100-meter dash.
As a junior, White led Clay-Chalkville High with 35 receptions, 696 yards and 11 touchdowns, in addition to a kickoff return touchdown as well. He helped lead the Cougars to an 11-2 record before losing in the third round of the Alabama Class 6A state playoffs.
The 5-foot-11 wideout stated Vols’ coaches told him he would have an opportunity to start as a freshman. He will likely compete for playing time with Jalin Hyatt, Ramel Keyton, and possibly Brentwood alum Walker Merrill.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
