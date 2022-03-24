Given his lack of success in the NCAA Tournament during his tenure as the University of Tennessee men’s basketball coach, Rick Barnes is perhaps one of the more polarizing coaches in school history.
But love him or hate him, Vols fans are stuck with Barnes for the foreseeable future after he signed a contract extension on Thursday keeping him in Knoxville through the 2026-27 season.
"Rick has built an incredible culture within our men's basketball program that has spread throughout Vol Nation," UT athletic director Danny White said. "I've had a blast watching the best fanbase in the country embrace this team and create the most electric environment in college basketball…I can't overstate how fortunate we are to have Rick Barnes leading our program. I am unbelievably excited about our bright future as we chase future championships on the hardwood."
Added Barnes: "Our family is blessed to be a part of the University of Tennessee family, and we appreciate the alignment of our administration. There are so many wonderful things happening on campus and throughout the community that we're excited to support and participate in. It's a great time to be a Tennessee Volunteer."
In his seven seasons, Barnes has led Tennessee to four straight NCAA Tournament appearances. Of the six seasons in which UT has won 26 or more games, Barnes has been the coach for half of them.
The Vols won their fifth SEC Tournament championship in school history this season and their first since 1979. Tennessee tied a school record with four wins over AP top-10 teams and the team was ranked in the AP top 25 for the entire season.
While his regular-season resume typically is strong, the knock on Barnes has been his inability to translate that success into the postseason. Of his four NCAA Tournament appearances with the school, UT has made it to the Sweet 16 just once and never got past the Round of 32 in the other three years.
The No. 3-seeded Vols (27-8) were upset by No. 11 seed Michigan (19-14) in the Round of 32 this season. Prior to Tennessee, Barnes took the University of Texas to the NCAA Tournament in 16 of his 17 seasons.
The Longhorns never made it past the Final Four and they only advanced past the Sweet 16 three times.
