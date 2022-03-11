The Tennessee Military Collectors Association Spring Show is set for April 15-16 at the Cool Springs Marriott in Franklin, per a press release.
The event will honor veterans who served in Vietnam with displays of military artifacts and presentations of commendation certificates.
The family friendly event will also feature thousands of military relics from other periods.
“TMCA, with nearly 800 members, is proud to dedicate our spring show to the brave men and women who served honorably in Vietnam,” says TMCA President Jimmy Howell. “We respect their service which, for many, was unheralded during their time in uniform. As a gesture of appreciation, we will present commendations at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 15, to all TMCA members who served in Vietnam.”
While some of the more than 300 tables confirmed for the show will be historical displays, the majority will feature military items for sale or trade. These include articles from many countries with a majority from the 20th century and forward, and will include swords, medals, uniforms, helmets, badges, flags, weapons, insignia, patches, equipment, radios and other items. Additionally, a large number of military relic experts will be at the show to provide information and appraisals. Weather permitting, military vehicles will be on display in the Marriott parking lot.
The show is open to the public noon to 5 p.m. Friday, April 15 and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 16. Admission is $5.00, with free admission for ROTC and Scout members in uniform, for children under 15 (when accompanied by a parent) and active duty military, police and fire department members. Members of the Music City Junior Marines will present colors at 2:00 p.m. that Saturday.
“TMCA has been hosting these military relics shows for 45 years, always providing our guests opportunities to see and touch a large variety of authentic pieces, and to discover more about history,” Howell says. “Many items at our shows were either used or brought back home by veterans. And because our exhibitors include both U.S. and other country’s items, you can always count on seeing some very interesting objects.”
Any health safeguards which the hotel or local health authorities may require will be observed by all exhibitors and quests, per the release.
The Tennessee Military Collectors Association describes itself as a non-profit organization dedicated to the preservation of history by generating awareness in, and the collection and preservation of, historical military items.
For more information about TMCA, visit http://tmcaonline.org
