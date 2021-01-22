More than 750 soldiers and airmen with the Tennessee National Guard returned home on Friday from supporting the presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C., after deploying earlier this week.
They made up part of the 25,000 National Guard task force whose mission was to provide additional security to the U.S. Capitol and other federal buildings surrounding the inauguration of the 46th President of the United States, Joe Biden, on Wednesday.
Security in the nation's capital was brought to unprecedented levels after the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
According to a National Guard news release, the soldiers and airmen from Middle Tennessee returned to Smyrna’s Volunteer Training Site on several flights between noon and 7 p.m., while those deployed from East Tennessee returned home by way of ground transportation to their local armories between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.
The Tennessee Army National Guard provided more than 700 soldiers from the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment headquartered in Knoxville, the 194th Engineer Brigade headquartered in Jackson and the 230th Sustainment Brigade headquartered in Chattanooga. They assisted civil law enforcement and first responders with crowd management and security for the event.
According to the National Guard, more than 700 soldiers from the 2nd Armored Cavalry Regiment headquartered in Knoxville as well as from the 194th Engineer Brigade headquartered in Jackson and the 230th Sustainment Brigade headquartered in Chattanooga were deployed to the national capital.
Those soldiers were specifically tasked with assisting civil law enforcement and first responders with crowd management and security for the event.
In addition, 50 airmen from Nashville’s 118th Wing, Knoxville’s 134th Air Refueling Wing and 119th Cyber Operations Squadron were tasked with providing logistical, communications, food service and religious support.
Memphis’s 164th Airlift Wing and Knoxville’s 134th Air Refueling Wing transported the troops.
“Our soldiers and airmen have once again responded to our state and nation’s call and getting them back home is a special day for us,” Tennessee’s Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes said in a news release. “I’m proud to report they accomplished all missions assigned with the utmost professionalism and efficiency. This is a result of training and leadership down to the lowest level.
"I want to thank the families and employers for their unbelievable support in allowing these great Americans to serve. These young men and women wearing the uniform represents everything that is good about America; selfless service.”
The Washington Post reports that the presence of the National Guard is not uncommon for the ceremony, and they report that about 8,000 troops were deployed for President Trump's inauguration.
Political Fallout
While the men and women of the National Guard did their jobs with the professionalism expected of them, their deployment for the inauguration was not without its own political fallout aimed at both the new president and Democratic Party and the United States Capitol Police.
Some of that outrage was due to the unprecedented number of troops sent to ensure a peaceful transfer of power, which could be seen in the days before the inauguration troops filled the Capitol, many sleeping on the floor of the country's most sacred institution.
But the real outrage was sparked when the day after the inauguration some troops were moved from inside the Capitol to parking garages where they set up sleeping quarters while Congress was in session. It was a move that sparked outrage among some Republican and Democratic lawmakers, including some governors who ordered their guard members home.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee was one of those critical governors who called out the move, saying in part in a tweet, "Very disappointed in the way this mission came to close and the overall treatment of the National Guard in DC."
It's unclear if Gov. Lee ordered the Tennessee National Guard home earlier than expected due to the controversy.
The New York Times reported that President Biden called the chief of the National Guard Bureau and apologized on Friday, and CBS News reported that the National Guard members were soon moved back inside of the Capitol after the USCP reversed their decision to require the troops to move to the garages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.