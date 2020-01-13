The Tennessee Sports Writers Association has honored some Williamson County athletes on its superlatives list for 2019 in golf and cross country.
Franklin's Jackson Wilcox was the sole honoree in the boys golf category; he helped the Rebels win their first state championship last October.
Ravenwood's Shelly Jang was recognized in the large class category for girls golf, while Tzunami Polito and Emily Wilson made the list for Franklin Road Academy in D-II A girls golf.
For cross country, Page's Leigh Walters was the county's representative in large class for girls XC, while Brentwood Academy's Kylie Wittman was honored in D-II AA.
In boys XC, Brentwood Academy's Cayden Durrough and Father Ryan's Colin Knapp made the list in D-II AA, while FRA's Andrew Cox and Ethan Rhoden were honored alongside Battle Ground Academy's Trace Alexander.
Below are the full lists, courtesy of the TSWA.
Boys Golf
Division II-A
Patton Samuels, Clarksville Academy
Will Rieck Battle, Ground Academy
Kaleb Wilson, Christian Academy of Knoxville
Reece Britt, Webb School of Knoxville
Conner Brown, The Webb School
Division II-AA
Jaron Leasure, Montgomery Bell Academy
Jonathan Xoinis, Chattanooga Christian
Bradford Cummins, Montgomery Bell Academy
Sheldon McKnight, Baylor School
Julian Maxwell, Ensworth School
Small Class
Evan Woosley-Reed, Cascade
Aidan Collier, North Greene
Braedon Wear, Alcoa
Foster Wood, Signal Mountain
Cayden Chambers, Waverly
Large Class
Jaden Zimmer, Crockett County
Jon Wes Lovelace, Volunteer
Jack Tickle, Tennessee
Jackson Wilcox, Franklin
Tarun Hoskere, Science Hill
Girls Golf
Division II-A
Tzunami Polito, Franklin Road Academy
Emily Wilson, Franklin Road Academy
Margaret Porter, Evangelical Christian
Ella Cress, Northpoint Christian
Carla Kay Hickam, Northpoint Christian
Division II-AA
Rachel Heck, St. Agnes Academy-St. Dominic School
Kennedy Noe, Knoxville Catholic
Kyndall Shamblin, Baylor School
Anna Heck, St. Agnes Academy-St. Dominic School
Annabel Frist, Ensworth School
Small Class
Sophie Linder, Gordonsville
Karlie Campbell, Summertown
Kaley Campbell, Summertown
Maggie Glass, McKenzie
Lanie Campbell, Summertown
Large Class
Lynn Lim, Station Camp
Kendall Maynard, Clarksville
Shelly Jang, Ravenwood
Lexanne Halama, Farragut
Madeline Simcox, Tennessee
Isabella Van der Biest, Dobyns Bennett
Boys Cross Country
Division II-A
Timothy Hays, University School of Nashville, Sr.
Pelham Bergesen, University School of Nashville, Sr.
Andrew Cox, Franklin Road Academy, Sr.
Trace Alexander, So., Battle Ground Academy, So.
Ethan Rhoden, Franklin Road Academy, Sr.
Division II-AA
Edimo Ninterestse, Chattanooga Christian, Sr.
John Arrowsmith, McCallie School, Sr.
Cayden Durrough, Brentwood Academy, Jr.
Dylan Zeller, McCallie School, Sr.
Colin Knapp, Father Ryan, So.
Small Class
Seth Jinks, L&N Stem Academy, Sr.
T.J. Martin, Alcoa, Sr.
B.J. Frankum, Union City, Jr.
Nick Daniel, University School-Johnson City, So.
Austin Wingfield, Signal Mountain, Sr.
Large Class
Silas Winders, Henry County, Sr.
Evan Allen, Chester County, Sr.
Miles Ally, Martin Luther King, Jr.
Jackson Williams, Arlington, Sr.
Aiden Britt, Lebanon, Jr.
Girls Cross Country
Division II-A
Allison Newman, St. George's, Jr.
Lauren Rutlin, St. George's, Fr.
Abbie Baker, First Assmbly Christian, Jr.
Sarah McDonald, St. George's, Sr.
Annabelle Cothran, Columbia Academy, So.
Division II-AA
Callie Tucker, Knox Catholic, Sr.
Be Guillamondegui, Harpeth Hall, Fr.
Kylie Wittman, Kylie, Brentwood Academy, Sr.
Helen Webb, Baylor School, Fr.
Phoene Moran, Chattanooga Christian, Jr.
Small Class
Alyssa Andrea, Fairview, Fr.
Emma Bradford, Sequatchie County, Sr.
Lily Stinnett, Gatlinburg-Pittman, So.
Jaedyn Stalnecker, Forrest, Fr.
Lexie LaDuc, Cannon County, Fr.
Large Class
Sasha Neglia, Dobyns-Bennett, Sr.
Leigh Walters, Page, Jr.
Jenna Hutchins, Science Hill, So.
Landri Wilcox, Cookeville, Jr.
Andie-Marie Jones, Maryville, So.
