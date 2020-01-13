FHS golf.jpg
The Tennessee Sports Writers Association has honored some Williamson County athletes on its superlatives list for 2019 in golf and cross country. 

Franklin's Jackson Wilcox was the sole honoree in the boys golf category; he helped the Rebels win their first state championship last October. 

Ravenwood's Shelly Jang was recognized in the large class category for girls golf, while Tzunami Polito and Emily Wilson made the list for Franklin Road Academy in D-II A girls golf. 

For cross country, Page's Leigh Walters was the county's representative in large class for girls XC, while Brentwood Academy's Kylie Wittman was honored in D-II AA. 

In boys XC, Brentwood Academy's Cayden Durrough and Father Ryan's Colin Knapp made the list in D-II AA, while FRA's Andrew Cox and Ethan Rhoden were honored alongside Battle Ground Academy's Trace Alexander. 

Below are the full lists, courtesy of the TSWA. 

Boys Golf

Division II-A

Patton Samuels, Clarksville Academy

Will Rieck Battle, Ground Academy

Kaleb Wilson, Christian Academy of Knoxville

Reece Britt, Webb School of Knoxville

Conner Brown, The Webb School

Division II-AA

Jaron Leasure, Montgomery Bell Academy

Jonathan Xoinis, Chattanooga Christian

Bradford Cummins, Montgomery Bell Academy

Sheldon McKnight, Baylor School

Julian Maxwell, Ensworth School

Small Class

Evan Woosley-Reed, Cascade

Aidan Collier, North Greene

Braedon Wear, Alcoa

Foster Wood, Signal Mountain

Cayden Chambers, Waverly

Large Class

Jaden Zimmer, Crockett County

Jon Wes Lovelace, Volunteer

Jack Tickle, Tennessee

Jackson Wilcox, Franklin

Tarun Hoskere, Science Hill

Girls Golf

Division II-A

Tzunami Polito, Franklin Road Academy

Emily Wilson, Franklin Road Academy

Margaret Porter, Evangelical Christian

Ella Cress, Northpoint Christian

Carla Kay Hickam, Northpoint Christian

Division II-AA

Rachel Heck, St. Agnes Academy-St. Dominic School

Kennedy Noe, Knoxville Catholic

Kyndall Shamblin, Baylor School

Anna Heck, St. Agnes Academy-St. Dominic School

Annabel Frist, Ensworth School

Small Class

Sophie Linder, Gordonsville

Karlie Campbell, Summertown

Kaley Campbell, Summertown

Maggie Glass, McKenzie

Lanie Campbell, Summertown

Large Class

Lynn Lim, Station Camp

Kendall Maynard, Clarksville

Shelly Jang, Ravenwood

Lexanne Halama, Farragut

Madeline Simcox, Tennessee

Isabella Van der Biest, Dobyns Bennett

Boys Cross Country

Division II-A

Timothy Hays, University School of Nashville, Sr.

Pelham Bergesen, University School of Nashville, Sr.

Andrew Cox, Franklin Road Academy, Sr.

Trace Alexander, So., Battle Ground Academy, So.

Ethan Rhoden, Franklin Road Academy, Sr.

Division II-AA

Edimo Ninterestse, Chattanooga Christian, Sr.

John Arrowsmith, McCallie School, Sr.

Cayden Durrough, Brentwood Academy, Jr.

Dylan Zeller, McCallie School, Sr.

Colin Knapp, Father Ryan, So.

Small Class

Seth Jinks, L&N Stem Academy, Sr.

T.J. Martin, Alcoa, Sr.

B.J. Frankum, Union City, Jr.

Nick Daniel, University School-Johnson City, So.

Austin Wingfield, Signal Mountain, Sr.

Large Class

Silas Winders, Henry County, Sr.

Evan Allen, Chester County, Sr.

Miles Ally, Martin Luther King, Jr.

Jackson Williams, Arlington, Sr.

Aiden Britt, Lebanon, Jr. 

Girls Cross Country

Division II-A

Allison Newman, St. George's, Jr.

Lauren Rutlin, St. George's, Fr.

Abbie Baker, First Assmbly Christian, Jr.

Sarah McDonald, St. George's, Sr.

Annabelle Cothran, Columbia Academy, So.

Division II-AA

Callie Tucker, Knox Catholic, Sr.

Be Guillamondegui, Harpeth Hall, Fr.

Kylie Wittman, Kylie, Brentwood Academy, Sr.

Helen Webb, Baylor School, Fr.

Phoene Moran, Chattanooga Christian, Jr.

Small Class

Alyssa Andrea, Fairview, Fr.

Emma Bradford, Sequatchie County, Sr.

Lily Stinnett, Gatlinburg-Pittman, So.

Jaedyn Stalnecker, Forrest, Fr.

Lexie LaDuc, Cannon County, Fr.

Large Class

Sasha Neglia, Dobyns-Bennett, Sr.

Leigh Walters, Page, Jr.

Jenna Hutchins, Science Hill, So.

Landri Wilcox, Cookeville, Jr.

Andie-Marie Jones, Maryville, So.

