The Tennessee Sports Writers Association has honored a handful of Williamson County football players to its 2019 lists for D-II AA and D-II AAA.
In D-II AA, Battle Ground Academy's Nick Semptimphelter was recognized with the quarterbacks, and Lipscomb Academy's Kyle McNamara was honored with the wide receivers.
Christ Presbyterian Academy had two offensive linemen -- Jarrett Matthews and David Enoch -- make the cut.
CPA linebacker Antonio Stevens and BGA defensive back Antonio Stevens were recognized on defense, and Franklin Road Academy punter Jack Norris earned a nod.
In D-II AAA, Brentwood Academy saw OL Eli Sutton, linebacker Devyn Curtis and kicker Paxton Perry on the list.
Below are the full rosters, courtesy of the TSWA.
DII-AA
OFFENSE
QB – Nick Semptimphelter, Battle Ground Academy, Sr.
QB – Cooper Riggs, Grace Christian Academy-Knoxville, Jr.
RB – Jamichael Baxter, Chattanooga Christian, Jr.
RB – Jeffrey Watkins, Notre Dame, Sr.
WR – Jalen Geer, Grace Christian Academy-Knoxville, Sr.
WR – Issac Smith, St. George’s, Sr.
WR – Kyle McNamara, Lipscomb Academy, Sr.
OL – Dietrick Pennington, Evangelical Christian School, Jr.
OL – Jacob Brigman, Notre Dame, Sr.
OL – Jarrett Mathews, Christ Presbyterian Academy, Sr.
OL – Jackson Bradley, Webb School-Knoxville, Jr.
OL – David Enoch, Christ Presbyterian Academy, Jr.
ATH – Caleb Curcio, Grace Christian Academy, Jr.
K – Zander Tonkin, Christian Academy of Knoxville, Sr.
DEFENSE
DL – Hamilton Chadwell, Boyd-Buchanan, Sr.
DL – Treveon Scott, Chattanooga Christian, Jr.
DL – Garrett Staley, Grace Christian, Jr.
DL – Luc Nadaud, Webb School-Knoxville, Sr.
LB – Max Smith, Christian Academy of Knoxville, Sr.
LB – Austin Hill, Evangelical Christian, Sr.
LB – Dee Hinton, Chattanooga Christian, Sr.
LB – Langston Patterson, Christ Presbyterian Academy, So.
DB – Eli Evans, Boyd-Buchanan, Sr.
DB – Preston Edmondson, Boyd-Buchanan, Sr.
DB – Carson Gagnon, Evangelical Christian, Sr.
DB – Antonio Stevens, Battle Ground Academy, Sr.
ATH – Eli Morris, Boyd-Buchanan, Jr.
P – Jack Norris, Franklin Road Academy, Jr.
DII-AAA
OFFENSE
QB – DeAngelo Hardy, McCallie, Sr.
QB – Gerard Bullock, Ensworth School, Sr.
RB – Elijah Howard, Baylor School, Jr.
RB – Jabari Small, Briarcrest Christian, Sr.
WR – Eric Rivers, McCallie School, Jr.
WR – Andre Turentine, Ensworth School, Jr.
WR – Rory White, Pope John Paul II, Sr.
OL – Cooper Mays, Knox Catholic, Sr.
OL – Austin Gentle, McCallie School, Jr.
OL – Bryn Tucker, Knox Catholic, Sr.
OL – Marcus Henderson, Memphis University School, Sr.
OL – Eli Sutton, Brentwood Academy, Jr.
ATH – BJ Harris, McCallie School, Jr.
K – Paxton Perry, Brentwood Academy, Sr.
DEFENSE
DL – Jay Hardy, McCallie School, Sr.
DL – Tyler Baron, Knox Catholic, Sr.
DL – Omari Thomas, Briarcrest Christian, Sr.
DL – James Howard, McCallie School, So.
LB – Noah Martin, Baylor School, Sr.
LB – Devyn Curtis, Brentwood Academy, Sr.
LB – Graham Holzapfel, Montgomery Bell Academy, Sr.
LB – D.J. Brown, Memphis University School, Jr.
DB – Riley Jenne, Baylor School, Jr.
DB – Cole Allen, Montgomery Bell Academy, Jr.
DB – Keshawn Lawrence, Ensworth School, Sr.
DB – Cody Hopkins, Memphis University School, Sr.
ATH – Thompson Byrd, McCallie School, Sr.
P – Paxton Robertson, Knox Catholic, Sr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.