The Tennessee Sports Writers Association has recognized a handful of Williamson County football players for its yearly teams in Classes 4A, 5A and 6A.
In 6A, Ravenwood had quarterback Brian Garcia, wideout Andrew Mason, offensive lineman Graham Barton, defensive end Reggie Grimes II and kicker Luke Akers make the list, while Independence saw defensive back Jaxson Campbell earn its sole nod.
In 5A, Page saw OL Joel Meier earn a spot, while Summit had its defensive players Jaylen Herrud and Keaten Wade earn accolades.
In 4A, Nolensville defensive back Tim Coutras, a Mr. Football winner, and linebacker C.J. Ware were honored.
Below is the full list, courtesy of the TSWA.
CLASS 6A
OFFENSE
QB – Cade Chambers, Maryville, Sr.
QB – Brian Garcia, Ravenwood, Sr.
RB – Jalen Hunt, McMinn County, Jr.
RB – Lincoln Pare, Germantown Houston, Sr.
WR – Grayson Hitt, Germantown Houston, Sr.
WR – Andrew Mason, Ravenwood, Sr.
WR – Ashton Maples, Maryville, Sr.
OL – Bryce Goodner, McMinn County, Jr.
OL – Graham Barton, Ravenwood, Sr.
OL – Jackson Riley, Oakland, Sr.
OL – Nathan Havrda, Germantown Houston, Sr.
OL – Ray Curry, White Station, Sr.
ATH – A.J. Davis, Maryville, Sr.
K – Luke Akers, Ravenwood, Sr.
DEFENSE
DL – Ethan Ensley, Maryville, Sr.
DL – Reggie Grimes Jr., Ravenwood, Sr.
DL – Deion Harris, Germantown Houston, Sr.
DL – Zyon Walker, Whitehaven, Sr.
LB – Mason Shelton, Maryville, Sr.
LB – Bryson Eason, Whitehaven, Sr.
LB – Martavius French, Whitehaven, Sr.
LB – Conner Murphy, Blackman, Sr.
DB – Drew Crowder, Maryville, Sr.
DB – Jaxson Campbell, Independence, Jr.
DB – Tray Curry, Bradley Central, Jr.
DB – Tamarion McDonald, Whitehaven, Sr.
ATH – Aaron Moore, Oakland, Sr.
P – Kade Hensley, Science Hill, Jr.
CLASS 5A
OFFENSE
QB – Dakota Fawver, Knox Central, Sr.
QB – Dain Patterson, Dyer County, Sr.
RB – Spencer Briggs, Gallatin, Sr.
RB – Elijah Young, South-Doyle, Sr.
WR – Brayden Hurst, Sevier County, Sr.
WR – Donta Hackler, David Crockett, Sr.
WR – KeSean Eubanks, Soddy-Daisy, Jr.
OL – Michael Treadwell, Powell, Sr.
OL – Gary Smith III, Shelbyville Central, Sr.
OL – Nolan Wishon, Tennessee High, Sr.
OL – Tyrell Ragland, Knox West, Sr.
OL – Joel Meier, Page, Sr.
ATH – Ja’sean Parks, Beech, Sr.
K - Jarred Swislosky, Knox Central, Jr.
DEFENSE
DL – Colton Webb, Powell, Sr.
DL – Tyrece Edwards, Knox West, Sr.
DL – David Bailey, Columbia Central, Sr.
DL – Jaylen Herrud, Summit, Sr.
LB – Kalib Fortner, Knox Central, Jr.
LB – Drew Francis, Knox West, Sr.
LB – Keaten Wade, Summit, So.
LB – Bradley Goodwin, Rhea County, Sr.
DB – Hayden Maynor, Soddy-Daisy, Sr.
DB – LaQuinton Wells, Dyer County, Sr.
DB – Jaidin Horton, Knox Central, Jr.
DB – Prince Kollie, David Crockett, Jr.
ATH – Romal Webb, Southwind, Sr.
P – Bailor Hughes, Powell, Sr.
CLASS 4A
OFFENSE
QB – Will McDonald, Livingston Academy, Sr.
QB – Bryson Rollins, Elizabethton, So.
RB – Cade Maupin, Elizabethton, Sr.
RB – Eric Johnson, Howard School, Sr.
WR – Cade Meeks, East Hamilton, Sr.
WR – Parker Hughes, Elizabethton, Jr.
WR – Hudson Wolfe, Hardin County, Jr.
OL – Chris Everhart, Greeneville, Sr.
OL – Cam Necessary, Sullivan South, Sr.
OL – Tristan Petit, Springfield, Jr.
OL – Cole Morganstern, Elizabethton, Jr.
OL – Conner Johnson, Elizabethton, So.
ATH – Luke Pratt, Crockett County, Sr.
K – CeJ Jones, Greeneville, Sr.
DEFENSE
DL – Leyton Mitchel, Greeneville, Sr.
DL – Tez Allen, Marshall County, Sr.
DL – Joseph Kechter, Elizabethton, Sr.
DL – Carson Stresemann, Elizabethton, Sr.
LB – Ty Youngblood, Greeneville, Sr.
LB – C.J. Ware, Nolensville, Sr.
LB – Marquis Pugh, Haywood, Sr.
LB – Traverious Baker, Haywood, Sr.
DB – Adam Caudle, East Hamilton, Sr.
DB – Tim Coutras, Nolensville, Sr.
DB – A.J. Stewart, Greeneville, Sr.
DB – Hunter Jones, Chattanooga Central, Sr.
ATH – Cortez Chandler, Northside, Sr.
P – Daniel Bethel, Anderson County, Jr.
