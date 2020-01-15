After a banner fall that saw two all-Williamson County soccer state games, the Tennessee Sports Writers Association has honored some county athletes for their 2019 performances.
Brentwood goalie Kate Devine, midfielder Haley Hannah and forward Morgan Greene were honored in Class AAA, while Ravenwood's Tori Case also made the list.
In Class AA, Nolensville's Trystan Wepking was recognized.
In D-II, Christ Presbyterian Academy forward Caroline Betts and defender Sylvie Keck and Battle Ground Academy midfielder Kennedy Price made the cut.
Below is the full list, courtesy of the TSWA.
Class AAA
GK: Kate Devine, Brentwood, Sr.
GK: Kalah Hoard, Bartlett, Sr.
D: Molly Rose, Germantown Houston, Jr.
D: Amy Rasmussen, Soddy Daisy, Sr.
D: Sabrina White, Stewarts Creek, Jr.
MF: Reyna Coston, Maryville, Sr.
MF: Haley Hannah, Brentwood, So.
MF: Tori Case, Ravenwood, Sr.
F: Morgan Greene, Brentwood, Sr.
F: Delaney Mitchell, Stewarts Creek, Jr.
F: Holly Stalls, Collierville, Sr.
F: Maddie Eskin, Germantown Houston, Sr.
Class AA
GK: Ashton Blair, Knox Central, Sr.
GK: Sadie Nelson, South Gibson, Jr.
D: Kenly Wilhoit, Greenville, Sr.
D: Jessica Dunavant, East Hamilton, Sr.
D: Trystan Wepking, Nolensville, Sr.
MF: Macy Vermillion, Greeneville, Jr.
MF: Claire Maxon, Chester County, Sr.
MF: Aly Goodman, South Gibson, Sr.
F: Ella Chesney, Central Magnet, Jr.
F: Keeley Carter, Macon County, Sr.
F: Delana Debusk, Greeneville, So.
F: Julia Duncan, Tullahoma, Sr.
Class A
GK: Daycee Weeks, Cosby, Jr.
GK: Riley McDonald, Alcoa, Sr.
D: Marci Merrill, Chuckey-Doak, Fr.
D: Haleigh Ward, Signal Mountain, Jr.
MF: Josi Greene, Peabody, Sr.
MF: McKinna Murr, Alcoa, Jr.
MF: Meredith Nye, Madison Academic, Sr.
MF: Lucy Calhoun, Signal Mountain, Sr.
F: Anne Carithers, Westview, Sr.
F: Leah Murray, Cosby, Jr.
F: Kallie Martindale, Adamsville, Jr.
F: Camilla Mincey, Signal Mountain, Jr.
Division II
GK: Allison Luckhardt, Briarcrest Christian, Sr.
GK: Anna Nichols, Christian Academy of Knoxville, Jr.
D: Grace Hudson, University School of Jackson, Sr.
D: Sylvie Keck, Christ Presbyterian Academy, Jr.
MF: Kennedy Price, Battle Ground Academy, So.
MF: Kennedy Ball, Girls Preparatory School, Fr.
MF: Sydney Ham, Briarcrest Christian, Sr.
MF: Skylar Garner, Briarcrest Christian, Sr.
F: Morgan English, University School of Jackson, Fr.
F: Ashley Grant, Girls Preparatory School, Jr.
F: Caroline Betts, Christ Presbyterian Academy, So.
F: Maddie Bishop, St. George’s, Sr.
